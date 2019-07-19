GLOBAL FAITHS: Russia determined to protect its historic identity

The BBC News online is a rich resource that runs interpretive magazine-style reports. One I happened onto recently offered the story of the present post-Soviet mood in Russia. Russia is an appropriate topic for a Global Faiths column because of its ancient and grand Orthodox tradition. Russia was Christianized just after the middle of the 800s by Cyril and Methodius, two Orthodox missionaries from Greece. But the Russian Orthodox Church took a severe beating under Stalin’s dictatorial atheistic communism.
The Soviet regime fell apart the last decade of the 1900s under growing evidence that communism was losing out to Western-style economics and politics. So now Russia holds elections, and its economy is private enterprise, albeit still with considerable centralized government under Vladimir Putin. But one thing has remained consistent and largely unchanged, Russia’s sense of being different from the West, even keeping itself somewhat distant from the West.
Already many centuries ago, Russian Christianity referred to itself as the Third Rome. The internet site’s “Third Rome” says it began “during the reign of Ivan III.” Russia was well aware that the first Rome, Constantinople, had fallen to the Muslim Ottoman Empire in 1453. Constantinople had been the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire since the Emperor Constantine.
From the Russian perspective, the second Rome was the Holy Roman Empire, but it too had disintegrated because of the independence asserted by nations of Europe. What’s more, the religious power of Rome fell even more with the coming of the Protestant Reformation. And so Russia felt its calling to be the bulwark of true Christianity. Russian Christianity’s sense of stability and superiority over the West got badly shaken by the communist revolution and Stalin’s half century of atheist rule. Behind this analysis, of course, stood the assumption of the state church.
In World War II, Russia became an ally of the U.S. and England in the war against Nazi Germany, since Hitler had foolishly decided to invade Russia in 1941. In spite of the massive American aid to Russia as an ally in that war, it was followed by the Cold War that all except the youngest Americans vividly remember. This Cold War was in large part fueled by Russia’s sense of difference from the West, not only by the opposition to Western democracy and free enterprise by Russian dictatorship and its communist economy.
Russia is well aware of what the West has to offer in the way of science, industry, education and medicine and has appropriated much of this and worked at developing it on its own turf. Still, Russia seems interested in preserving and perpetuating what it considers its historic identity, one sign of which is President Putin’s occasional favorable reference to Russia’s Orthodox tradition. As is well known, Putin started out in the KGB, Russia’s Cold War secret service agency, which was not known for a positive attitude to religion.
In one sense, Russia’s concern to preserve its historic identity is shared in some ways by other great nations of the world, such as Japan and China. The U.S. too shows a rather bold ego and often claims a singular identity, but it has been carefree in borrowing what it wants from any and all cultures and civilizations in the world.
The biggest country in the world, by size, Russia finds itself located in both Europe and Asia, and that fact may contribute to its determination to preserve a distinctive identity over against the West, including a unique religious identity.
Marlin Jeschke is professor emeritus of philosophy and religion at Goshen College. In 1968-69 he received a Fellowship in Asian Religions, spending five months at the Center for the Study of World Religions at Harvard Divinity School and five months traveling in Muslim countries of the Middle East and Buddhist countries of Southeast Asia.
