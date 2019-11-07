Christians of the world are acquainted with the practice of prayer, most commonly the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer in a church service, and therefore most Christians are able to recite it from memory.
But Christians are also acquainted with other forms of prayer, such as a thanksgiving before or after a meal, a pastoral prayer in a church service and sometimes a prayer meeting in an evangelical church where the participants pray for missionaries or other concerns that are on their hearts.
According to their traditions, Jews, Christians and Muslims pray because God has instructed them to pray, but prayer is also rooted in our awareness that we depend upon a power and intelligence greater than ours. In primal religions, a petitioner may seek a sacred spot in order to perhaps offer a sacrifice and petition for the healing of a child, for protection from enemies or evil spirits, or for good crops.
Original Buddhism did not seem to need prayer. In fact, one early Buddhist said that if the gods wanted salvation they would need to obtain it like human beings do, that is, break the hold of attachment or desire in order to find enlightenment. But it didn’t take long in the history of Buddhism for its adherents to see those who had achieved enlightenment before them as divine beings and to pray to them for assistance in also achieving enlightenment.
In Islam, the form of prayer and much of its content is highly prescribed, not extemporaneous, and the prescribed prayers must be in Arabic, though Muslims have told me they can also pray for whatever is of concern to them, such as safe travel for a relative, or success in seeking employment, or personal health. For Sunnis, prayer is five times a day; for Shias, three times a day. For Muslims, prayer calls for a given number of prostrations. There is some flexibility. A Muslim caught in traffic or other legitimate reason can postpone prayer and make up for it later. A Muslim tour leader and cleric told me one evening in Iran that he was going to prayer to make up for prayers he had missed earlier in the day because of travel.
In the Christian tradition, prayer may be either or both extemporaneous and/or prescribed. The Anglican Church, for example, has many prayers written long ago by eloquent church leaders that strike one as saying just right what we should be concerned about and how we might articulate these concerns. The Anglican liturgy is one of the reasons a relative of mine transferred her membership from a Mennonite church to the Anglican.
Some people might say we should not be concerned about the eloquence or beauty of a prayer, as if a prayer that is not beautiful is therefore somehow more authentic. But as one hymn puts it, there is a beauty in holiness and therefore an authentic faith might be expected to find beautiful expression in prayer.
Nowadays one often hears the words, “My thoughts and prayers are with you.” That can be a genuine word of sympathy if there is nothing else its speaker is able to do, but it can also be a dismissal of concern. Genuine prayers are not an alternative to action or an excuse for inaction. True, there may be many circumstances in which there is nothing one can do, but often prayer can and should be an invitation for follow-up action.
In the end, prayer is a recognition of our dependence upon God, and it focuses upon our opportunity — and responsibility — to align our lives with God’s will.
