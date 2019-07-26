GLOBAL FAITHS: Native-tongue Bible translations speak to the heart

A June 24 Christianity Today online report says, “Bible Translation Projects are Preserving Endangered Languages.” The article claims there are about 7,111 languages spoken in the world today, although Wikipedia puts the number at 6,500, and Wikipedia adds that about 2,000 of these languages have fewer than 1,000 speakers. Many of these languages are therefore dying out, as their speakers become bilingual, using a national language in education, healthcare or business and another language only in face-to-face conversation.
The language with the most speakers in the world is Mandarin Chinese, spoken by 1.2 billion people. That is followed by Spanish. Our language, English, comes in only third for the number of people in the world who speak it. And English is followed by Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Bengali and Russian.
As many as half of the world’s 6,000 to 7,000 spoken languages are expected to disappear by the end of this century. At present they are spoken by only the older generation of a given society. One of the world’s languages reportedly dies out every 14 days.
Two languages that are not in imminent danger of dying out are the “Pennsylvania Dutch” of our Amish neighbors, a German dialect very similar to that of the Palatinate, a Southwest province of Germany, and the “Low German” spoken in many communities of so-called “Russian Mennonites,” Mennonites originating in Holland and North Germany who migrated to Northern Poland (for a time called Prussia), then to the Ukraine, then to North and South America.
A translation of the New Testament, Psalms and Proverbs into “Pennsylvania Dutch” was done by Henry Hershberger, who grew up knowing the Pennsylvania Dutch but joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and went to Australia under Wycliffe, only to remember that the Amish of his origin did not have the Scriptures in their own language. So he returned to Ohio and translated the New Testament into the Amish “Dutch.”
I looked up Hershberger while living with my wife Betty in Ohio and spoke with him briefly. He told me that Pennsylvania Amish said his translation is Ohio “Dutch,” although Pennsylvania Amish understand it very well, Hershberger said. In their church services, Amish congregations stay with Luther’s translation.
Low German remained an oral language until only a few years ago when a J. J. Neufeld translated the New Testament into Low German. Recently Mennonite scholars at the University of Manitoba organized a project to standardize the spelling of this mainly oral language. Low German (meaning the German of the low countries of the North Sea) was the language of the community in which I grew up, so I understand much of it, even though the language of our church and home was High German, at least until I went to school, when English soon became my only language.
As for translations of the Bible helping to preserve languages, there is something profoundly moving in hearing or reading the Gospels in your native language. There we hear Jesus speaking to us in our mother tongue.
Translations of the Bible into “endangered languages” may breathe life into some of them, but I doubt that it will save all of them. Languages evolve, as we soon learn when confronted by some Chaucer English of the 1300s. Even some years ago I was totally stymied by the English of a taxi driver with a shopkeeper near the harbor in Kingston, Jamaica.
Bible translations are a worthy cause. They often reach people’s hearts by giving them the message of the Bible in their mother tongue, and at the same time uniting them in the universal message of our faith.
Marlin Jeschke is professor emeritus of philosophy and religion at Goshen College. In 1968-69 he received a Fellowship in Asian Religions, spending five months at the Center for the Study of World Religions at Harvard Divinity School and five months traveling in Muslim countries of the Middle East and Buddhist countries of Southeast Asia.
