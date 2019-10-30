The crime of homicide is as old as the time of Cain and Abel, and so are the measures societies of the world have instituted to deal with it.
An ancient law of Israel made provision for cities of refuge to which an offender could flee until Israelite law could reach a resolution of the case. The provision of a city of refuge could prevent rash revenge and allow emotions to cool, and allow more rational resolution of the case, perhaps finding the homicide partly accidental, perhaps finding some fault on the part of the victim, and usually offering the offender the opportunity to pay “blood money,” reparations.
Israel’s leaders recognized what most societies recognize: that cooler heads knew the death penalty in any homicide did not bring the dead person back to life and that killing an offender was often not a just resolution of the case.
Israel’s law therefore made allowance for relatives of the murderer to pay a given amount of money to compensate for the economic and emotional loss incurred by relatives of the homicide victim.
It is interesting that another society besides Israel had the custom of a place of refuge for a perpetrator of homicide, the premodern people of Hawaii. To the best of my knowledge, traditional Hawaiians had no influence from Israelite life and practice, but had developed the provision of places of refuge for persons who had committed some act that put their lives in jeopardy, such a place of refuge to allow emotions to cool and the broader judgment of society to offer a resolution of the case.
We actually have had a provision in our criminal justice system for a long time that functions in a way similar to the Israelite (and Hawaiian) system of places of refuge, even if we may never think of the parallel.
In a case of homicide today our thought is not revenge killing. At least it shouldn’t be because such a act of “taking the law into our own hands” would itself be against the law. Our society has decided that homicide is indeed a criminal act, but that any particular case of homicide must be tried in a court of law to determine culpability and the appropriate punishment.
Whether we like it or not many countries of the Western world and quite a few states of our Union have abolished the death penalty, resorting to the sentence of imprisonment, sometimes imprisonment for life without parole in order also to protect society.
It might sound odd to some people but in a sense our modern judicial system with its jails and prisons function as places of refuge for perpetrators of homicide. Many people of our country consider our judicial system to be “soft on crime.” But the truth is our system, which tries to prevent personal and hot-headed revenge, shows respect for the sanctity of human life.
America has a way to go in respect for human life, as shown by our high rate of imprisonment among nations of the world and by our long sentences for non-violent offenses. Our criminal justice system has also lost sight of what used to be one of the purposes of prison — rehabilitation. Our sentencing seems to be concerned primarily with punishment, But we can be grateful that we are not left to the law of the jungle.
