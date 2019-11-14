According to one web site, there are 6,222 denominations in America, of which the largest is the Catholic Church. One quip has it that a Protestant drives past 10 churches to get to the church of his choice. The word "denomination" itself may go back in its current use to the English preacher George Whitfield.
Whitfield was born in 1714 and died in 1801 and was a contemporary of John and Charles Wesley. As a young man he was interested in a stage career, and he had the speaking skills for it, but the Wesleys dissuaded him from going onto the stage and influenced him to go into a preaching ministry instead.
Whitfield soon discovered that he could make the pulpit his stage. He ended up making five trips to America, which could be a risky voyage in the sailing ships of that day. He in fact died and is buried here in America.
Benjamin Franklin was impressed with Whitfield’s gifts, and once calculated that Whitfield could be heard by 25,000 people when speaking from the Philadelphia courthouse steps, and that was long before the era of loudspeakers. Franklin also once confessed to emptying his pockets for the cause of an orphanage in Georgia that Whitfield was promoting, this in spite of Franklin’s earlier decision not to support it, so persuasive was Whitfield’s preaching.
Whitfield was renowned for his oratorical gifts. It was said that he could bring an audience to tears simply by the way he pronounced the word Mesopotamia. This likely happened because he himself resorted to tears as one of his preaching tools.
A basic theme of his preaching was the necessity of the new birth, regeneration. He once accused New England of having an unregenerate clergy, for which he was refused an invitation to speak at Harvard until he apologized.
Another one of Whitfield’s preaching themes dealt with the diversity of his audiences in pre-Revolutionary War America. In any given audience he might be addressing Anglicans, Presbyterians, Congregationalists. Methodists and Baptists, many of whom were staunch in their loyalties to their persuasion. For them Whitfield resorted to a dialogue.
Speaking to God, Whitfield said, “Have you any Anglicans up there in heaven?” to which God answered, “No.” “Do you have any Congregationalists up there?” to which again God answered, “No.” “Do you have any Presbyterians, Methodists or Baptists up there?” continued Whitfield, to which again God answered, “No.” “Then whom do you have up there?” asked Whitfield, his hearers by now most curious—and perhaps worried! “Up here,” answered God, “we have only Christians.” The point Whitfield was making is that Anglican, Presbyterian, Congregationalist, Baptist are only denominations, that is, names. What counts with God is to be a genuine Christian.
Whether or not it is a direct influence of Whitfield or not, we in America are familiar in our religious vocabulary with both of the words “regeneration” (being born again) and “denomination.” Most of us are also relatively comfortable with our coexistence with Christians of other denominations.
Membership in the church of our choice may not actually be over matters of doctrine or church polity, but because of friendship, social or family connections, or musical style, or whether we like the minister. Social, business and even family connections may be across denominational lines, but that may well be OK with us.
I think we may very possibly have inherited some things from the notable George Whitfield.
Marlin Jeschke is professor emeritus of philosophy and religion at Goshen College. In 1968-69 he received a Fellowship in Asian Religions, spending five months at the Center for the Study of World Religions at Harvard Divinity School and five months traveling in Muslim countries of the Middle East and Buddhist countries of Southeast Asia.
