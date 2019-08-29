Tibetan Buddhism has caught the interest of some Westerners, partly because of its esoteric nature. A philosophical kind of Buddhism came to Tibet from India in the first half of the 600s and was established as Tibet’s official religion between 725 and 788. It got divided into five schools or sects, four of which are often called “Red Hat” schools, so called because of that feature of their garb. One school is called the “yellow hat” school, the one best known because the Dalai Lama belongs to it. The first Dalai Lama was appointed in 1578, and all subsequent Dalai Lamas are claimed to be a chain of his reincarnations.
Tibet was an independent country, even called an empire for a time, and its Dalai Lama was considered both religious head and political ruler. But things changed radically with the Communist revolution in China in 1950. China immediately took measures to annex Tibet, claiming Tibet belonged historically to China, something even anti-Communist Chinese in the West claimed. Indeed, Tibet paid a substantial sum of money for the Dalai Lama’s release when the present Dalai Lama was chosen as a child in a West Chinese province.
China’s program to integrate Tibet into Chinese national life led to conflict and the flight in 1959 of the Dalai Lama and numerous other high-ranking Tibetans to India, where the Dalai Lama has been given refuge to the present day. In the Cultural Revolution of 1966-76 Chinese forces destroyed many Tibetan Buddhist temples and emptied monasteries, killing some monks, imprisoning others and putting many to work. It was a shock to Tibetan culture, where at times over one half of all males spent time in a monastery.
One Tibetan who came out with the Dalai Lama’s exodus was Lama Chime Rinpoche. He found his way to England in 1965 and says he is considered to be the 10th or 11th consecutively reincarnated Lama of his line. I first met Chime Rinpoche at an American Academy of Religion annual conference and invited him to visit Goshen College for a week to speak to my Asian Religions class. I next saw him in London, where he was still in his brown robe and running a small Buddhist retreat center. But the next time I was passing through London he was in a pinstripe suit and wearing a tie as an employee of the British Library, where he had been offered a job to oversee the Tibetan holdings of that world-famous library. While here in Goshen Chime was interested to observe how Christian denominations worked — that this might be a model of how Tibetan Buddhism could survive outside of Tibet.
Meanwhile China ruthlessly transformed Tibet, imposing Chinese education and settling several million Han Chinese in Tibet as political functionaries, educators and administrators on all levels. The future of Tibetan Buddhism, at least as a viable culture, is rather bleak. In fact the Dalai Lama has on occasion remarked that he might be the last of his line of so-called reincarnations. That would be as shocking in Tibetan Buddhism as for some pope, having fled Rome, saying he would likely be the last Holy Father of the Catholic Church.
What I see happening is the perpetuation of Tibetan Buddhism in parts of Mongolia or Bhutan or Nepal. And some of its philosophical ideas may well see continued studies in universities, especially those in the Far East, but also those in the West large and rich enough to find room for Tibetan studies in their curriculums.
