A recent Global Faiths column reviewed the story of John Allen Chau and his attempt to reach the savage people of North Sentinel Island in order to bring them the Christian message.
Chau was killed, and his fate reminded many people of the death of five missionaries in Ecuador in in 1956 in their attempt to reach the Waorani Indians to bring them the gospel. Chau was very much aware of the story of these five missionaries, one of whom, Jim Elliot, Chau admired.
At the time of the death of the five missionaries, many people lauded their courage and sacrifice, but many reports in the secular press faulted them for their recklessness. It was only later that the explanation came out of why the missionaries had been killed, after Elisabeth, the widow of Jim Elliot, with her 3-year-old daughter Valerie and Rachel Saint went to live with the tribe whose men had killed the missionaries.
Neighboring tribes of the one whose men had killed the missionaries called them Aucas, meaning savage. Only later did their own name, Waorani, get revealed. But they were indeed savage.
Homicides occurred within their tribe, as a consequence of which one of their young women, Dayuma, fled the tribe for refuge outside of it. It was from Dayuma that missionaries learned some of the Waorani language.
Equipped with only some rudimentary phrases of this language such as “We are your friends,” one of the five missionary men flew over the “Auca” territory and dropped gifts in a bucket at the end of a long rope during successive overflights.
Eventually five missionaries landed their plane on the sandy bank of a river in order to make personal contact with members of the tribe. But instead of a friendly contact, they were attacked and speared. The five missionaries were armed with handguns but apparently out of Christian conviction refused to use them to defend themselves.
Only later, after Elisabeth Elliot lived among them, did the explanation come out for the “Auca” attack. The attackers asked the five missionaries, “Where’s Dayuma?” Not knowing what they were asking, the missionaries didn’t offer an answer, which likely fueled the “Auca’s” suspicion. And so, not hesitant to kill, the Indians speared the five on that sandy beach.
The whole tragic event hinged on the missionaries lack of any knowledge of the “Auca” language and, in that respect, the critics were right in faulting the five men for their rash attempt to reach the “Aucas” without being equipped for communication.
Fortunately the story did not end with the death of the five missionaries. Through Dayuma, Elisabeth Elliot and Rachel Saint came to live among the “Aucas,” and many of them became Christians, including one of the men who had attacked and killed the five. Dayuma herself became a Christian and was baptized by the President of Wheaton College, alma mater of both Jim and Elisabeth (nee Howard) and the place where they had met. Dayuma, born in 1930, died in 2014.
The story of the five missionaries in Ecuador invites us to look for a sequel to the story of the death of John Allen Chau. His death too may be seen as rash and foolhardy, but it drew attention to the “savages” of North Sentinel Island, and they may eventually be drawn into the civilized world and, many would hope, drawn into the family of worldwide Christianity.
