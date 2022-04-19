GOSHEN — The patriotism of a group of local junior high school students gained them special appreciation from America’s Freedom Fest board.
Goshen Junior High School held an essay contest, asking students to discuss their favorite American hero, in 250 to 500 words. Top essays judged by school officials were submitted anonymously to America’s Freedom Fest, an annual airshow held at the Goshen Municipal Airport in July.
“America’s Freedom Fest is here to celebrate America, our freedoms, and our heritage as Americans,” said Freedom Fest board president Gregg Lanzen. “We have a unique heritage as Americans and we’re trying to promote that heritage, not only by celebrating those in the past who have given their lives to ensure our freedoms militarily, politically, or socially, people have used their skills to help maintain the freedoms that we have as Americans. We also want to celebrate families and what family members have done in our community and in our nation to have the freedoms that we have today.”
“American heroes,” as identified by the school and the board, could be anyone from a family member to a historical figure.
“We had a lot of really cool stories come out of it,” said GJHS Assistant Principal Kaylee Shepherd. “We had a story from a girl that wrote about her dad that was in the Army. We had a story that a boy wrote about his dad that’s a Goshen cop, and then we had one about Ruth Bader Ginsberg as well. We had a plethora.”
The top six student essays were written by Brady Steele, Preslee Caouette, Sofia Mendoza, Cooper Fish, Payton Geigley, and Mila Bontrager. Students were awarded a $500 scholarship for the school’s upcoming Washington, D.C., trip and two tickets to America’s Freedom Fest.
“We have a lot of students that don’t necessarily get the chance to travel and Celebrate America (America’s Freedom Fest) has made it possible for our kids to have the new opportunities,” Shepherd said.
The scholarship covers about half of the trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.