Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph into early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will race across the area from around 10 pm EST near La Porte to 3 am EST at Lima. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 with the passage of the front. A flash freeze is possible west of Highway 31 before daybreak over northern Indiana causing icy spots on roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&