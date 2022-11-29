BRISTOL — ADEC clients and the community at large were invited to ADEC on Tuesday to get a photo taken with Santa.
“Today is technically Giving Tuesday,” Marketing & Communications Specialist for ADEC Miranda Beverly explained. “We just decided we’ll do Santa that day, too. It’s become a whole December kickoff.”
It was just one part of many festivities taking place at the Bristol-based location in celebration of Giving Tuesday and the start of the charitable holiday season. ADEC this year decided to kick off Giving Tuesday with a holiday celebration to be remembered.
The holiday celebration boasted a Santa meet-and-greet, games and activities, crafts for the Christmas tree, giveaways and more. Zack from the Froggy 102.7 radio station came to provide entertainment.
Throughout the day, ADEC also partnered with Ignition Music, 120 E. Washington St., for Giving Tuesday, as well as Goshen College’s Globe Radio. At the location, 10% of sales went to support ADEC clients and programs.
Those who weren’t able to join the festivities or couldn’t give on Giving Tuesday are welcome to give throughout the end-of-year giving season.
A nonprofit for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ADEC's entire mission centers around advocating for and ensuring quality-of-life for its disabled clients, who come from a variety of backgrounds. For example, during the holiday season, ADEC creates special wishlists for its clients who may not otherwise receive Christmas gifts and encourages the community to help them fill the lists. Last year, more than 700 gifts were donated. The project, for community members who purchase listed gifts as well as donations of wrapping paper, boxes, tape and more, may cost in excess of $14,000.
“Another way to get involved would be to donate to a day program,” Donor Engagement Specialist at ADEC Courtney Kahlenbeck said. "We keep their wishlist out pretty much all of December.”
Day programs for individuals with disabilities through ADEC also have their own wishlists that support educational, entertaining, artistic and recreational activities that keep clients engaged and fellowshipping throughout the day, every day. Donations to ADEC during Giving Tuesday help to support ADEC’s Summer Camp program, field trips, day programs, career and job readiness programs, and more.
Recognized globally as a day of giving, Giving Tuesday has inspired global generosity of nearly $500 million annually.
For more information about ADEC, and ways to donate or get involved, contact email@adecinc.com or call 574-848-7451.