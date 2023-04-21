DR. WALLACE: I’ve been in an outstanding relationship for the past 15 months with a great guy, and things are going so well that I’ve actually been seriously thinking about a long-term future with him.
There is one thing that concerns me, however. He’s a recovering addict and he will be sober for two years this May. He did disclose this to me early on in our relationship, and his honesty and integrity during the time I’ve known him have been outstanding.
I’m worried of course that sometime after we are married, he might suffer a relapse. Do you think I can trust him over the long run? Does an average addict have a relapse or two — or even several — during their lifetime?
He told me that he had abandonment issues as a child, and he started hanging out with a very poor crowd that led him to try several drugs and to drink heavily during his teenage years. He’s now 22 and I’m 20, so we are both adults and can of course make our own decisions on who to spend time with and who to build a future with.
If it wasn’t for this one issue from his past, I’d have no doubt that he’s the right person for me. — Love Him but Still Worried, via email
LOVE HIM BUT STILL WORRIED: Every addict and/or alcoholic is unique even though they share many common themes in their lives. Your boyfriend can’t be accurately compared to statistics or to other people with addiction issues because he is a unique human being with his own life story and life experiences. He’s literally a sample size of one, and that’s too small for statistics to derive the answer you are seeking.
Instead of looking at the universe of recovering addicts, focus on your experiences with him as he is today. Have open and honest conversations about his past, his present and his future goals. Then do the same with your past, present and future. You’ve known him long enough now to develop a solid gut feeling about him, and it is apparently quite good, despite your worries about his past. I’d say he has a very good chance to remain sober, and if you decide to start a long-term life with him, you’ll be a big part of his support system, and that is a very positive thing.
There are no guarantees in life, but he has indeed been open and honest with you from the beginning, and his actions for the past 15 months have demonstrated to you how he wishes to live his life going forward.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a sophomore in high school, which means my age and that of my friends are roughly 16. Some of us are already 16, while others are still 15 but will turn 16 later this year.
I have not been out on a formal date yet, but I’d really like to date a few times over this upcoming summer. What’s the best way for me to find a date, or to get asked out on a date? — Ready to Socialize More, via email
READY TO SOCIALIZE MORE: Find common interests that can put you in position to suggest that you and someone you’re interested in strike up a conversation about something you both like or enjoy. This is always a good way to start. You can also network with your friends and seek to set one another up on dates or to even arrange a few “blind dates” for fun and the experience they will offer all of you.
Another avenue is to move beyond your usual circle of friends. Perhaps you might be able to do some volunteer work this summer or even find a part-time job somewhere in your area. This exposure can lead to more friendships with lots of different people, and eventually these friendships might evolve into dates or even introductions to other third parties that might be suitable for you.