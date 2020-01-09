Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana and Girl Scouts of the USA will kick off the annual cookie season Friday.
Girl Scouts across the United States will work to earn money to power leadership opportunities and adventures, officials stated in a news release.
This season, the organization announced refreshed packaging for cookies.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success, Girl Scouts officials stated in the news release.
GSUSA’s cookie packaging images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members, from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
Girl Scout cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies nearby, visit gsnim.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.
