SHIPSHEWANA — The Blue Gate has announced that after selling out faster than any show in Blue Gate Theatre history, Girl Named Tom has agreed to perform a second show April 23 at 1 p.m.
Siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty, who hail from northwest Ohio and are recently living locally in the South Bend-Goshen area, are the winners of the 21st season of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice, making it through blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and numerous live performance shows to become the first group to ever claim the top spot, along with a $100,000 prize, and a recording contract.
During their time on The Voice, Girl Named Tom made history by becoming the first act in all 21 seasons of the show to have four of their songs in the Apple Music Top 10 at the same time, reaching No. 1 twice on the main Apple Music Top 200 chart with their covers of Joni Mitchell’s “River” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”
Tickets for the extra show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and may be purchased by visiting TheBlueGate.com or by phone at 260-768-4725. Ticket prices range from $29.95–$44.95.
