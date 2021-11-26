SOUTH BEND — Although they grew up in Pettisville, Ohio, and currently live in South Bend, Girl Named Tom, a trio competing on "The Voice," is solidly connected to Goshen.
Brothers Joshua and Caleb Liechty were Goshen College graduates and their sister Bekah Liechty has been accepted to GC.
The trio also performed at Goshen College on Oct. 1 and the event was sold out.
So their appearance on "The Voice," where they are currently ranked in the Top 10, has some locals cheering.
So who is "Tom"? Bekah explained during The Voice that her brothers used to call her Thomas when she was little, so she is Tom.
"Caleb and Joshua are both graduates of Goshen College, and all three siblings moved to South Bend in November 2020," according to an article in the South Bend Tribune. "It allowed Joshua to be closer to his girlfriend, who is an Indiana University medical student in South Bend."
They worked on their music during COVID and they also auditioned for "The Voice."
The four judges — Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton — all turned their chairs during the blind audition when the trio sang Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping." The Liechtys then opted for Clarkson as their coach.
Since the competition began, those following Goshen College's Facebook page can see the campus and alumni putting their support behind the trio.
The last post reads: "Check out another Girl Named Tom amazing performance…and then vote for these 3 before 7 a.m. to move them on to the Top 10! #proudofouralums #GCfans4GNT"
Look for another post in the upcoming days. On Monday, Girl Named Tom will be performing in the Live Top 10 Performances on "The Voice." This will give them a chance to get into the top eight.
According to talentrecap.com, Girl Named Tom is topping the iTunes charts in the U.S. and Canada.
