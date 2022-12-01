MIDDLEBURY — Twelve gingerbread houses created by families and individuals within the Middlebury community will be on display Saturday at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum, 301 Bristol Ave.
They’re part of a competition the Middlebury Then & Now Committee calls the Gingerbread Jamboree, and it’s just one of several holiday-themed events going on downtown this weekend.
The houses range in quality, size and complexity having been produced by all manner of artists. There are jolly rancher stained glass windows and rice Krispie treat walls, cotton candy yards and a candy replica of Krider Gardens, among other interesting sites to see among the dozen contestants.
“We try to do something every month that incorporates the family and this is just one more activity that gets family involved together,” said Darla Kauffman of the Middlebury Then & Now committee. “We just like to see the things that can happen when grandparents work with grandchildren or whatever.”
Many of the gingerbread houses were begun from purchased kits, but contestants made them their own.
“This is a family event,” she said.
Kauffman showed one house that she said boasted work from three generations, while another mother and daughter-in-law duo made their gingerbread house over Thanksgiving together.
“One bought rock candy and pulled out all the colors,” she said. “Grandma sat and pulled out all the colored ones, so they would just have the browns and the dark colors to use on the outside (of the house) to make it look like stone.”
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday. The museum will be open for just a few hours then, until 7 p.m., to showcase winners of the Gingerbread Jamboree. Viewing is free to the public, and so is the vote. There will be a People’s Choice Award, along with judge-chosen first, second, and third place awards in child and group or family categories.
Kids can also make a special Christmas tree ornament for free at the museum.
The Middlebury Public Library will also have special holiday activities going Saturday. At the Handmade Holiday Market, they have vendors with holiday gifts, a craft table for kids, and not drinks and cookies
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, the museum will again open the gingerbread competition for public viewing ahead of the town’s Christmas Tree Lighting downtown.
In between, visitors can check out a dozen decorated trees at Memorial Park, sponsored by local businesses. Each tree boasts a QR for visitors to vote on their favorite.
Then at 6 p.m., tree-lighting festivities begin, sponsored by the Middlebury Parks Department. There will be hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Middlebury Lions Club, vintage carolers, sing-a-longs, and photo opps. The tree lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday will be the last time to view the gingerbread art houses.
Sponsors for the Gingerbread Jamboree are the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Bontrager Family Foundation.