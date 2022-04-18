GOSHEN — Center for Healing & Hope recently announced that Dr. Rose Gillin has been appointed as medical director as of April 11.
Gillin will direct the medical services programs offered at CHH and will see both new patients and those from her existing practice.
“We are eager to begin collaborating with Dr. Gillin,” said Executive Director Missy Schrock.
Gillin has lived and worked in Goshen for the past 30 years. She was born and raised in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, in a bicultural/bilingual home. She received her undergraduate degree in biology from Goshen College, and her medical degree from Ponce School of Medicine, Ponce, Puerto Rico. She completed her residency at St. Elizabeth Family Practice Center, Edgewood, Kentucky.
Her medical career has included serving at Maple City Health Care Center as physician and medical director and at Oaklawn Psychiatric Center as physician and coordinator of Medical Services. She has also managed her own private medical practice.
Along with practicing traditional family medicine, Gillin incorporates the principles of functional medicine in her treatment of patients. In her free time, Gillin enjoys bike rides, going on walks, baking, gardening and fireside talks with her family.
