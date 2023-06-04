GOSHEN — Lori Martin, communications specialist for Goshen High school, noted that the GHS Class of 2023 was defined in a sense by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during their freshman year.
“They have been very resilient and we’re very proud of them,” Martin said at Sunday’s class commencement.
Martin also noted that the class is also the largest graduating class ever for the school
“I think it’s going to be around 504 students, so that’s very exciting,” she said.
The ceremony got underway at 6 p.m., first with “Pomp and Circumstance” then with a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by a welcome address by Mara Schrock, Goshen City Youth Council Advisor. Later, Goshen Community School’s Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope gave opening remarks, and the confering of diplomas began after 7 p.m.
Graduating Senior Keaton Hunter will be attending Ball State University, to study business administration, which she described as a “huge next step.”
“I started at Goshen High School and learned a lot while I was here,” Hunter said. “I went through COVID when it was here, so I was out of school and back in school. Honestly, I just learned when I was in school, and honestly I learned that when I was in school, I thrived a lot more when I was here than when I was in school at home.”
Graduating Senior Preston Schuetz also noted that COVID had made an impact.
“COVID had a lot of ups and downs to it,” Schuetz said before the commencement began. “It was a big setback to my academic career, but being able to overcome that and make it to graduation has just been a really big accomplishment. It just feels really great to finally be here.”