GOSHEN — Planning is underway for a major expansion of Goshen High School's Manufacturing Academy. School officials are hoping the city will kick in $500,000 to help make it happen.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Redevelopment Commission members were presented with a proposal by Bob Krug, manufacturing process teacher at Goshen High School, regarding the high school’s desire to significantly expand its Manufacturing Academy offerings over the course of the next five years.
Krug’s request is not the first time the commission has been approached in connection with the high school’s Manufacturing Academy. Back in December of 2019, commission members approved a $100,000 grant from the city’s Southeast Tax Increment Finance District to assist in the establishment of the new academy.
“The grant was used to purchase training equipment for the Manufacturing Academy, which was in the early stages of development,” Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, said of the school’s initial request. “The commission expressed interest in continuing to support this program due to career opportunities it offers students and the skilled workforce it brings to local manufacturers. At the time, there was discussion about a multi-year commitment to the academy which would allow them to better plan for training equipment needs in the future.”
Along those lines, Krug went before the commission Tuesday seeking a total of $511,399 in additional funding for the academy. That funding in turn would be used to purchase specific equipment and resources identified in the high school’s five-year plan for the academy’s expansion, Krug explained.
As proposed, the commission is being asked to fund the five-year expansion plan as follows:
• Year One — $122,501
• Year Two — $98,448
• Year Three — $100,950
• Year Four — $97,050
• Year Five — $92,450
“This project is not currently included in the most recently approved five-year Capital Plan or the proposed Capital Plan,” Brinson added of the request. “If the commission approves the funding request, the 2021-2025 Capital Plan will be adjusted to reflect this change.”
THE ACADEMY
According to Steve Hope, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, the purpose of the Manufacturing Academy at Goshen High School is to provide graduates with the experiences and training that lead to obtaining good jobs in high-need, high-paying local manufacturing businesses.
“The Manufacturing Academy at Goshen High School will also provide the resources local manufacturers need to train incumbent workers,” Hope said. “Providing student graduates and incumbent workers with the training necessary to fill these jobs, Goshen Community Schools is poised to not only provide its students with great employment opportunities, but provides a service to the entire community as a catalyst to bring in more manufacturing businesses. Additional businesses would help diversify the local manufacturing sector, making Goshen and the Goshen community more recession proof and a more stable economy.”
But, according to Krug, the current makeup of the high school’s Manufacturing Academy is fairly limited and will need to be upgraded and expanded over the course of the next few years if it is to provide the type of quality education the academy’s students need to succeed.
“Really what the high school has been looking at is expanding their somewhat limited manufacturing program to really be a manufacturing academy. And so, one of the reasons that we’ve been doing that is really looking at kind of the base that we have here in the Elkhart County area of the different types of manufacturers with diverse backgrounds,” Krug said. “It’s not just RV, but it’s electronics, it’s precision machining, it’s welding. … So, what we’ve been looking at is developing a manufacturing academy that would fit all of those students, and really helping to support the manufacturing base that we have here in the county. And not just specific industries, but a very broad-based education.”
LOCAL PARTNERSHIPS
Krug noted that as part of the academy’s expansion, the school is looking to partner with both Ivy Tech Community College and Horizon Education Alliance to ensure that for those students who do want to pursue a manufacturing-based education beyond high school, the school’s curriculum aligns with both of those local organizations.
“With our three-year curriculum, we’re looking at developing a very broad-based first-year and second-year program that gives all the students a good foundation,” Krug said of the academy.
Then, by the third year, the plan is to assist students with finding the specific areas of manufacturing that they find most interesting, with the ultimate goal being to secure them internships and apprenticeships with local companies as they finish out their high school careers, Krug explained.
“The possibility that we’ve been talking with Ivy Tech about is, with the curriculum we’ve chosen, dual credit, and then also the possibility — similar to what we have with the career center today — the students could be at our Goshen High School campus in the morning, and possibly Ivy Tech in the afternoons,” Krug said. “So, it’s getting them that starting foundation, finding out really what their passions are, what they really want to work on, and then building on them through the three-year program.”
FUNDING NEED
According to Hope, in order to provide the academy’s students with the proper training, Goshen Community Schools needs resources in both personnel and equipment.
That, he said, is where they commission’s funding assistance comes in.
“Attracting and retaining teachers with the skills, training and certifications necessary to teach manufacturing classes is a challenge, with most candidates with those perquisites finding more lucrative positions in industry. Goshen High School has found such a teacher with 20-plus years in the manufacturing sector,” Hope said, referencing Krug. “In addition to personnel, Goshen High School will need to create and maintain a world-class manufacturing education facility. Goshen Community Schools is investing in a renovation and update of its existing facilities to accommodate the new Manufacturing Academy.
“Along with the physical space, Goshen High School will need to invest in the same equipment used in local industries,” Hope added of the expansion plan. “The acquisition of such equipment is necessary to provide students and incumbent workers with the real-world application of skills needed to enter the workforce. This equipment is also needed in order to test students and workers for certifications.”
FIVE-YEAR PLAN
According to Krug, the idea with creating a five-year academy expansion plan is to limit the financial strain on both the school corporation and the commission moving forward, while still allowing the academy to grow and keep up with the demands of the desired manufacturing curriculum.
As such, Krug said the idea is to slowly grow the program over the course of the next five years by purchasing small batches of additional manufacturing equipment and raw materials, training software, adding additional work stations, etc.
Examples of some of the many planned purchases included in the five-year budget are: a $35,000 plasma cutter in Year 1; a $3,200 MIG welder in Year 2; an $11,000 used Bridgeport Mill with DRO in Year 3; a $32,000 Haas Mini Mill in Year 4; and a $50,800 AugmentedArc Trainer in Year 5.
“It is really to expand not only our capabilities in the first two years, but then as we grow, really what we’d like to see is about 150 to 200 students involved in our manufacturing program at the three levels,” Krug added of his vision for the academy. “And to be able to do that, the additional equipment is really going to be required. Otherwise, we’d have such limited time that the students would have on any machine, or any learning system.”
NO DECISION YET
Given that Krug’s presentation was listed as just a discussion item, no formal action on the request was taken by the commission during Tuesday's meeting.
However, commission member Vince Turner informed Krug that city staff will be putting together a formal presentation regarding the Manufacturing Academy funding request for consideration during the commission’s May 11 meeting.
