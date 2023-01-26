GOSHEN — Goshen High School master teacher, Jen Yoder, who is a member of the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) was recently notified that Goshen High School’s Engineering Technology department has been awarded the International Program of Excellence Award.
Yoder nominated the Engineering Technology department and they were chosen, in part, due to their work on educational pathways and the growth of student interest in their classes, a news release stated. She will accept the award for Goshen High School when she attends the ITEEA 85th Annual Conference in Minneapolis in April.
The GHS Engineering Technology department staff (pictured left to right) includes Todd Line, Nathan Kingsley, Bob Krug, Joe Culver, Adam Young, Joel Kratzer, and Jen Yoder.
The Program Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education programs at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The Program Excellence Award is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to the profession and students. Awards are given to one program from each category at the elementary, middle, and high school levels from every state, as well as internationally, based on ITEEA International Center Agreements.
The Program Excellence Award program is designed to recognize superior K-12 technology and engineering education programs from around the world. These award-winning programs serve as a standard for comparison and models for the development of other programs, the release added. Therefore, it is essential that each program selected and recognized reflects contemporary technology engineering education.
Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in their region, province, or state as proponents of advancing technological literacy for all.