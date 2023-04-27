GOSHEN — Goshen High School’s engineering and technology programs are gaining international recognition.
The department received the ITEEA’s Program Excellence Award through the International Tech Ed Association last week.
The Program Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education programs and is presented in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the profession and students. The Program Excellence Award provides public recognition at the local/state through international levels.
The school’s program was one of 28 worldwide that received the distinction this year. Schools must submit a sample project plan. Jen Yoder, GHS master teacher, and former engineering teacher, submitted the school’s plan for the AIA High School State Architectural Design Challenge, for which GHS engineering students have qualified for state championships for several years.
Each year, students are provided a property and parameters that they must incorporate to create a design.
“A lot of us getting the award was by how much our program has grown,” Yoder explained, with the academy in full swing, manufacturing enrollment has doubled, construction and welding programs exploding, and more.
This year, the welding program has just 15 students, but next year over 90 have signed up. Construction, which normally averages 90 students, has 160 this year, and for next year over 300 have signed up.
“We’re going to need another teacher,” Yoder admitted. “In the future, we’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do with these numbers.”
She added that community support and projects have also had a major impact. The Goshen Redevelopment Commission donated much of the machinery in the engineering wing of the building.
“Growth is a good problem but we’ll figure it out,” she said. “The more that we can work with the community it benefits these students. Any time the students do something in the community, it gives them ownership.”
At the conference last week, Yoder presented on project-based learning and projects GHS students are working on. She said a textbook company approached her hoping to use one of the projects in a case study, and a Ball State professor asked to work with her on publishing information on PBL.
“Every student deserves to feel connected to their community and through project-based learning when you’re working with the community, you’re still getting all the basic skills, but it has a real-world connection,” Yoder said. “That engages students more. You could sit them in a classroom and have a bunch of lectures but they’re not going to get anything out of that. It’s when they can actually learn the new information and apply it to skills right away, and if it involves a product from the community or that they would use every day, it’s more likely they’re going to retain that knowledge.”
It’s a different kind of teaching for educators as well that Yoder said is very front load heavy, but also because concepts aren’t taught in isolation. They’re taught as students need them.
“After my first couple projects that I had planned, I was hooked, because it was so much easier once the students were involved in the project,” she said. “It’s a little scary to start, but once you get started it’s so worth it. That’s why we’re here, for them to learn real skills, right?”