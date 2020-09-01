GOSHEN — With a majority of their performances canceled this year due to COVID-19, members of the Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band will host a parade in downtown Goshen this month as a way to both get in some practice and give back to the community.
That’s the word from Goshen Community Schools Band Director Tom Cox, who went before the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon seeking permission for the planned parade.
“The Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band would like to do a short parade on Friday, Sept. 18,” Cox told the board. “As our students have had many performance opportunities canceled for the 2020 season, we would like to give back to our community and give our students a chance to perform for the public. I think all of us could use a pick-me-up, and there is nothing better than a parade.”
According to Cox, the plan is for the parade to begin at 7 p.m. at Goshen High School, where band members will march from Purl Street to Fifth Street, and then continue up and around the Elkhart County Courthouse before heading back to the high school.
“We have discussed this with Principal Barry Younghans, and he has given his approval for this performance,” Cox told the board. “We have also met with SRO (school resource officer) Randy Valderrama and he has agreed to help us with a police escort through town.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said he felt the planned parade would be a welcome event for the city.
“I think this is a great idea,” Stutsman said prior to Monday’s vote. “I like the idea of marching through town with some music, and helping bring people outside their homes. Hopefully they don’t congregate too much, but they can sit outside their homes and listen.”
For those who do plan on viewing the parade, Stutsman encouraged all participants to practice proper social distancing.
“Please keep your social distance just like every other event that we’re doing in the community right now,” he said.
Permission for the parade was granted unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Adam W. Peisker as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the hiring of Jeff Schrock as a reserve patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved an extension of the closure of Indiana Avenue from Pike Street to Wilkinson Street to Friday to allow Lassus Brothers Oil to abandon existing utilities along the corridor and install new taps.
• Approved an extension of the closure of the southbound lane of Steury Avenue from 305 Steury Ave. to East Lincoln Avenue to Friday to allow for the installation of new water main along the corridor. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Steury Avenue with flaggers during the closure.
• Approved closure of the eastbound lane of Lincoln Avenue from east of Steury Avenue to Blackport Drive from Tuesday through Nov. 25 as part of the East Goshen Water Main Replacement project. The work to be performed includes the installation of water main along the south side of Lincoln Avenue; installation of connections to existing side street water mains; installation of water services; and pavement restoration for the entire roadway along the lane closure area.
• Approved the closure of Westplains Drive between Kansas Drive and Pringle Drive from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 to allow for the installation of water and sewer service laterals for the new LaCasa Westplains building at 1789 Westplains Drive.
• Approved removal of the “No Truck” designation on Blackport Drive while work on the city’s East Goshen Water Main project continues. The change will take effect immediately, and be rescinded upon removal of the contractor’s traffic control measures, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.