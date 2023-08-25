GOSHEN — The 50th Goshen High School Reunion is quickly approaching and organizers have released details for those who would like to sign up.
There will be four days of activities — along with time to reminisce with old friends.
The reunion will take place Oct. 4-7.
The following is detailed information on each event:
Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.: Zimmy's
• Kick off the reunion weekend with an informal gathering at Zimmy's
• Zimmy's is located at 69608 Sunset Blvd., Union, Michigan
Thursday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.: Pig Roast
This will be a casual get together to catch up with old friends in a casual environment.
• Location is at 2922 Bashor Road, Goshen (the southeast corner of Bashor and C.R. 17)
• Once organizers know who is attending, they will reach out to have people bring either side dish, chips, or dessert to share
• Free water, lemonade and iced tea
• Open bar available with tip jar
• Look for signs/balloons for parking. There will be a golf cart available that can shuttle those from the parking lot to the hog roast if there are mobility issues.
Friday, Oct. 6 at a time to be determined: Grade School Meetup
• Enjoy breakfast or lunch with grade school friends.
• Those interested should let organizers know and they will provide more details by school
Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.: Goshen High School football game
• The Goshen Red Hawks will play against Warsaw (conference game) with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at the stadium for $6.
• A section of the bleachers will be reserved for the Class of 1973.
• A brick with Class of 1973 engraved on it has been purchased for the Goshen High School Alumni Patio. Check it out while you are there.
Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.: Tour Goshen High School
• Meet at 10 a.m. at the front entrance of Goshen High School for a guided one-hour tour.
Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.: Tour Goshen & Goshen Theater
• Meet at 1:30 p.m. at Goshen Historical Society (the old Adams store) located at 124 S. Main St. for a one-hour guided tour.
A tour of Goshen Theater will immediately follow the Goshen Tour. The tour will be led by classmate Randy Clouse.
Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.: Reunion Dinner/Celebration
• Enjoy a buffet dinner while reminiscing with your classmates
• Bent Oak Country Club, 3610 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart
• Dress is casual
• Available cash bar
• Cost is $40 per person. Scholarships are available to cover the meal, if needed. Confidential requests can be submitted to Mary Weiland Jarman at mary.mjmarketing@gmail.com
Send checks to Mary Jarman at 1845 Yorkshire, Birmingham MI 48009 or Venmo @Mary-Jarman.
Which events will you attend?
For planning purposes and to receive more detail on individual events, people should let organizers know their attendance by Sept. 15 (the sooner the better) by going online to https://forms.gle/eFZ74is9gPxgk1zr6.
People can also email or text Mary Weiland Jarman with their planned attendance or let her know if they have any questions or comments. Call 248-895-7318 or email mary.mjmarketing@gmail.com
Donations
For those who are unable to make the reunion and still would like to contribute, send a donation via check to Mary Weiland Jarman or Venmo (info under Reunion Dinner)
Class Facebook Group
Stay in touch by joining the GHS Class of 1973 (Goshen, IN) Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/1532613387139682