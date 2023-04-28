GOSHEN — Elkhart County and the rest of the Hoosier state will step into voting booths Tuesday to select who from their party will move on to the General Election in the fall.
The Goshen News sent out questionnaires to candidates and their answers will appear on pages A9 and A10. We have already published the Republican contest for the Goshen mayoral nomination in Thursday's edition and the Republican contest for the Nappanee City Council District 4 contest in Friday's edition.
Inside there are the races for Syracuse, Elkhart, Middlebury and Bristol.
For those who plan to vote in Elkhart County, they can do so at the following locations:
ELKHART
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson St.
• St James AME Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive (Interurban Trolley Route - Green/Red/Orange route)
• River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St. (Interurban Trolley Route- Green/Orange routes)
• AMBS – Lambright Center, 3003 Benham Ave., (Second entrance off Benham Ave, follow round road)
• Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave. (Interurban Trolley Route - Green route)
• New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4
• Pierre Moran Park Pavilion, 119 W. Wolf Ave.
• Northside Gym, 300 Lawrence St. (Interurban Trolley Route - Blue route)
• Jimtown High School Gym, 59021 C.R. 3
• Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St. (Interurban Trolley Route - Blue route)
• Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St.
• FOP #52, 1003 Industrial Parkway
• Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave., Lincoln Center (Interurban Trolley Route - Green route)
GOSHEN
• Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36
• Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17
• Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East (Interurban Trolley Route - Red route)
• St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St.
• Greene Road Church, 518 N. Greene Road
• Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd. (Interurban Trolley Route - Red route)
• Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23
• First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., use Public Parking Lot Entrance
• Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road (Interurban Trolley Route - Red route)
NEW PARIS
• New Paris Sunny Side Park Pavilion, 68546 Clinton St.
BRISTOL
• Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St.
• First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17
MILLERSBURG
• Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St.
MIDDLEBURY
• Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave.
NAPPANEE
• First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St.
WAKARUSA
• Bible Baptist Church, 205 E. Waterford St.
Election Board Phone: 574-535-6469