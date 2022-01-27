Gerber named to INAF Hall of Fame

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board announced Thursday that board member Gale Gerber has been inducted into the 2021 Indiana Association of Fairs & Festivals Hall of Fame.
A member of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board of Directors for more than 24 years, Gerber served as president of the Fair Board in 2009, as the inside commercial exhibitor director from 2005 until 2020. He currently serves as the chairman of the Technical Support Committee and currently serves on the Governance Committee.
“I am honored to have been inducted into the INAF Hall of Fame this past weekend,” Gerber said in a news release. “It is a privilege to work side by side with the dedicated members of this fair board who provide a tremendous platform for our 4-H program.”
The purpose of the INAF is to bring together the various fairs, festivals and events in the state of Indiana and provide networking, educational and collaborative opportunities, the release stated.
Each year one representative from each fair/festival is nominated to be submitted into the INAF Hall of Fame where they are honored for their work within the industry. Among those nominated, one individual is chosen for each district to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
This year's Elkhart County 4-H fair is set for July 22-30. To learn more visit www.4hfair.org.
