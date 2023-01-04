GOSHEN — Linda Gerber has announced her candidacy to run for an at-large seat on the Goshen City Council in 2023.
“The Goshen community has so much to offer and I’m thrilled for this opportunity to run, serve, and give back,” Gerber said in a provided news release Tuesday.
According to the release, Gerber is particularly interested in helping attract jobs and businesses to Goshen that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee satisfaction and environmentally responsible business practices, and she is eager to support the development of affordable housing and recreational activities.
“Gerber values the diversity of Goshen and the commitment the community has made over the years to learn together and acknowledge its history while working to forge a better, more inclusive future for everyone, and she is committed to advocating for racial justice in Goshen,” the release notes. “Gerber supports policies that will help the community bolster its environmental resilience, and she values community development that supports quality of life initiatives and attracts sustainable economic growth.”
Gerber is the chief operating officer of the Fourth Freedom Forum, a nonprofit organization located in Goshen. She has served in that capacity for the past 14 years, having previously held other positions within the organization since she began working there in 1998.
She is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), and in addition to her human resources work she has experience in organizational development, nonprofit management and academic research, according to the release. She values dialogue and compassion in problem-solving, an understanding that has been shaped by her experiences at the Fourth Freedom Forum, which promotes international cooperation and commonsense policy recommendations to governments and international organizations as solutions for resolving conflict while promoting human rights and the rule of law. She is eager to apply those same principles on a local level in the city of Goshen.
“One thing I appreciate about our local government is the deliberative process the City Council takes in considering its decisions, and the way in which all voices are welcomed in a respectful manner,” Gerber said. “I want to be able to contribute to this process and I welcome the opportunity to serve the Goshen community.”
In addition to her professional work, Gerber has volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Elkhart County and helped with the recycling efforts at the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale for six years, the release notes. She has served on various boards of directors including the Global Center on Cooperative Security (United Kingdom), the Peace Action Education Fund (Washington, D.C., serving as secretary), the Indiana Peace Action Network and the Cara-Jean Baldwin One Room School House Inc. of Elkhart County. Her professional associations include the Society for Human Resources Management, the Special Libraries Association and the American Libraries Association. In 2009 Gerber was a recipient of a Michiana Forty Under 40 award.
Gerber graduated from Goshen College in 1996 and received her Master of Library Science from Indiana University, Bloomington, in 2002. She has lived in Goshen since 2004.
Gerber and her husband, Michael Stellingwerf, can often be spotted walking or riding their bicycles on Goshen’s roads and trails with their dog Charles.
“In addition to spending time with her family, Gerber also enjoys taking group fitness classes, traveling and planting flowers in the spring,” the release notes. “She recently started learning to play the drums but she could use a lot more practice before playing out.”