Lent is often misunderstood by Catholics and non-Catholics alike as a time to give up coffee, chocolates and perhaps your favorite television show.
The 40 days of Lent offer an excellent opportunity for each of us to re-evaluate our heart for God and others as we journey toward our heavently reward. St. Paul admonishes us to run our race with purpose; “Do you not know that in a race all runners run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way as to take the prize.” In a sense, St. Paul is saying, Keep your eye on the prize. Many of us may be running our race fast, but in the opposite direction.
Jesus made it very clear that the minority, not the majority, would win this ultimate reward. He said: “Strive to enter through the narrow gate, for many, I tell you, will attempt to enter but will not be strong enough. After the master of the house has arisen and locked the door, then will you stand outside knocking saying, Lord, open the door for us. He will say to you in reply; I do not know where you are from, depart from me.” (Luke 13:24-25)
It’s important to point out that the previous passage is not an isolated text. The New Testament resounds this truth in several passages. “Enter through the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it.” (Matthew 7:13)
As we approach the glorious celebration of Easter, Mother Church offers Lent as the perfect annual medical exam for our spiritual fitness to see if we have the strength to make it through the narrow gate.
I attended a recent Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference in Fort Wayne. One of the speakers, Father Mike Schmitz, had this to say about Lent: “Lent is about drawing ourselves closer to God. If you truly believe giving up chocolate will draw you closer to God, go for it, but … many of us need to look at the 40 days of Lent as a spiritual physical fitness. We should try to increase our spiritual health by attending the sacrament of confession, increasing our prayer time, perhaps attending daily Mass once per week and spending more time in sacred scripture, allowing our Lord to speak to our hearts.”
Many people today are cynical of God’s existence and atheism is on the rise. It is interesting that when Pontius Pilate interrogated Jesus, he asked him; “What is truth?” Ironically, truth himself, Jesus Christ, was standing right in front of his nose. Are we like Pilate? Are we blinded by the tsunami of secularism, modernism and relativism? Perhaps our priorities need a re-alignment. Lent is a great time to ponder our current shortcomings or sins in order to grow closer to God.
Have you noticed how easy it is to spend time worshiping false gods? How much time do you spend thinking about or praying to God compared to watching sporting events? Spending time on social media? Binge watching Netflix?
We feverishly seek out comforts and solutions of this world yet remain uninterested in spending quality time with Jesus.
When we sin, we say no to God. Serious sin separates us from God’s sanctifying grace, allowing us to hear Satan’s static. In a real sense, by saying “no” to God, we are saying “yes” to Satan and our free will grants him and his demonic friends permission to mute the voice of God, tempting us to find enjoyment outside of what is truly grace-filled.
This is why for centuries Catholics typically attend confession during Lent. The following statement is taken from the Didache. Biblical scholars believe the Didache was written around A.D. 70 and can be traced back to the 12 disciples: “Confess your sins in church, and do not go up to your prayer with an evil conscience. This is the way of life ... On the Lord’s Day gather together, break bread, and give thanks, after confessing your transgressions so that your sacrifice may be pure.” (Didache 4:14,14:1)
Jesus can bring us happiness now and forever. He is the only one who can truly satisfy our deepest longings. Many of us succeed in loving our neighbor, but how are we doing at loving our Savior, Jesus?
Make this Easter your best ever. Jesus may have suffered and died more than 2000 years ago, but he victoriously rose from the grave on that first glorious Easter morning. So, whether we like it or not, or believe it or not, he is alive today and desires a relationship with us. He promised that if we seek him with a pure heart, he will show himself to us. “I love those who love me, and those who seek me diligently find me.” (Proverbs 8:17)
God has a unique plan waiting just for you. Will you take the time this Lent to learn what that is?
