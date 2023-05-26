ELKHART — Genesis Products has partnered with Camping World to launch its new REVIVE Collection for transforming and upfitting RV interiors.
Available on campingworld.com and at 10 Camping World locations as of mid-May, Genesis’s curated product collection allows customers to reface or refresh cabinets, wallboards and backsplashes without the hassle of messy painting or costly renovations, a news release stated.
“For 20 years, we’ve supplied major RV brands with high-quality interior components — we developed the Revive Collection to bring that same quality and innovation directly to consumers,” said Erin Curtis, VP of Marketing and Development, Genesis Products in the release. “Camping World has been an ideal partner to bring this collection to market. Their design centers empower owners to make their RV uniquely their own, which is exactly what our REVIVE products do.”
The REVIVE peel-and-stick products feature RV-rated adhesive designed to withstand on-the-road conditions for the long haul.
“For RV owners who want an upgrade but aren’t ready to buy new, The REVIVE Collection is a DIY-friendly solution that can literally transform their interior,” Curtis added. “We want to make it easy for owners to fall in love with their RVS again.”
Available in a variety of designs and colors, the REVIVE Collection includes:
• Wallboard & Cabinet kits — specifically designed to overlay RV cabinets and walls for a fresh look that’s made to last. Each kit includes tools for easy installation, including a putty knife, microfiber cloth and instructions.
• Cabinet Doors — in five trending profiles and five colors ranging from traditional to contemporary. Available via special order, doors coordinate with Wallboard & Cabinet Kits for a complete transformation.
• Cabinet Hardware — includes residential-grade knobs and pulls in four beautiful finishes and six curated styles.
• Backsplash kits — made with lightweight PVC and easily installed with double-sided REVIVE tape, providing the look and feel of real tile without any grout or thin-set required.
Genesis CEO and President, Jon Wenger, says this is another signifier of the company’s investment in the future.
“The aftermarket offering gives us a new channel to expand and grow," Wenger said in the release. "Seeing this product line go to market has brought a ton of positive momentum to the team.”
REVIVE is available online at CampingWorld.com and at ten of Camping World’s in-store locations across the country.
“We look forward to growing our partnership with Camping World as we continue to innovate and develop the collection in the future,” said Wenger.
REVIVE in-store locations include Forest Lake, Minnesota, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Charleston, South Carolina, San Antonio, Texas, Spring, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Ocala, Florida, Mesa, Arizona, Burlington Washington and Colton, California.
To learn more about Genesis Products’ REVIVE Collection for Camping World, visit www.genesisproductsinc.com.