GOSHEN — Genesis Products Inc., a manufacturer of original equipment manufacturer interior components, has acquired the solid surface division of Native Hardwoods, a manufacturer of hardwood and solid surface products.
With a continued focus on countertop offerings, the acquisition will expand the Genesis team and double production capacity, elevating its position in the RV market, according to a news release.
“This strategic acquisition will ramp up our production capacity into 2023,” said Jon Wenger, Genesis president and CEO. “It will also add nine team members with extensive experience in solid surface manufacturing and bring on new key accounts.”
The solid surface expansion elevates Genesis Products’ existing countertop offerings in the RV marketplace, as that sector continues to grow, the release reads.
“After 26 years of providing quality solid surface products, we made the choice to focus more on our core business, which is providing a broad range of quality hardwoods to the luxury RV market,” added Jim Edmundson, owner and president of Native Hardwoods. “In Genesis Products we found an organization that has the resources, team, and culture to continue to provide quality solid surface products with a strong customer focus.”
In March, Genesis broke ground on a 10th plant in Goshen and will consolidate the Native Hardwood solid surface operations there when the plant is completed in Q4. Until then, operations will remain at their current location off of C.R. 17 in Elkhart.
