Genesis Products finalizes Funder purchase

GOSHEN – Genesis Products announced today that it has completed the purchase of Funder America, Inc.
The acquisition positions Genesis to meet the high demand for Thermally Fused Melamine panels and broadens Genesis’ expertise as a leading supplier of laminated panels, components and panel processing, a news release stated.
“Adding TFL manufacturing to our capabilities solidifies our position as the most comprehensive supplier of laminated components and panels in North America — we are passionate about leveraging the breadth of our offering to better serve OEMs, distributors and retailers across the country,” said Jon Wenger, CEO of Genesis.
With 50 years of experience, Genesis currently serves kitchen cabinets, closets/shelving, RV, office and healthcare furniture markets.
“As an independent TFL producer, Funder has the ability to work with any board or laminate to serve the constantly evolving needs of our joint customers. Our products and capabilities are naturally aligned to be stronger together,” said Peter Funder, who will continue to lead Funder as a division of Genesis after the acquisition.
Funder’s TFL panels and components feature decorative surfaces with enhanced visual appeal and excellent scratch and wear resistance. They are available in a variety of sizes, thicknesses, textures, and designs, the release added. In addition to TFL panels, Funder offerings available from Genesis include high- capacity shelving and panel processing; exclusive Kora paintable paper with the realistic look of hardwood and wood powder coating technology.
Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is a supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the cabinet and storage, store fixture, office and education, recreational vehicle, furniture and transportation industries. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast. To learn more, visit www.genesisproductsinc.com.