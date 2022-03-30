GOSHEN [mdash] Anna Belle Emmert, 92, Goshen, died at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Fort Wayne, to Samuel and Anna (Plank) Aschliman. On Nov. 26, 1950, she married Paul T. "Red" Emmert and he died Feb. 16, 2013. Surviving are daughters,…