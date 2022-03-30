Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.