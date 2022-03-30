GOSHEN — On Tuesday, Genesis Products broke ground on a new 78,000-square-foot plant that will expand its production facilities, creating more than 60 new jobs in the community.
Jon Wenger, president and CEO of Genesis Products, stated in a press release, “As we enter our 20th anniversary this year, we are excited to be breaking ground on Plant 10 in Goshen this week. The new facility will allow us to stay ahead of capacity and continue better servicing our customers. We are grateful for our continued growth, and we look forward to many more years owning and building our great company. We’d like to give a special thank you to all our Genesis team members, customers, and our communities that help make it all possible.”
Genesis Products produces "laminated panels, wood components and custom molded solutions" serving original equipment manufacturers for the following industries: RV, manufactured housing, building materials, health care, office & education, cabinet & storage, furniture, transportation, and heavy truck.
Nuway Construction, a design-build general contractor located in Goshen, was chosen for the project.
“It’s always exciting to be chosen as the general contractor, but it’s an honor to be chosen again,” says Andy Nesbitt, president of Nuway Construction. “We have been partnering with Genesis since 2016 on various projects that have helped them expand their operations, and we’re thrilled to be able to do that again.”
This new plant is scheduled to be completed in December.
For more information about Genesis Products, please visit www.genesisproductsinc.com.
