GOSHEN — The list of school board candidates currently seeking seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 Elkhart County General Election has been finalized.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson, with filing for school board candidates now closed, the only changes that could come to the list would be through a withdrawal of candidacy or a successful candidate challenge.
The withdrawal deadline is noon Monday, while the deadline to file a candidacy challenge is noon Friday, Sept. 2.
The following is a list of the candidates seeking seats on the Baugo, Concord, Elkhart, Fairfield, Goshen, Middlebury and Wa-Nee school boards.
THE CANDIDATES
Baugo Community Schools
(3 seats total – No more than one from District 1 and 2, no more than two from District 3)
District I
Julie Newcomer Phillips
District II
Peter Colan
Natasha Kay
District III
Bill Gletty
Julie Pierce
Paul Rodgers
Jamie Lee Wenger
Concord Community Schools
(Three seats total, with no more than one from District 2)
District 1
Jennifer Davis
Michael Malooley
Tara Towner
District 2
Crystal Kidder
Stacy McDowell
Fikre Menbere
Jared Sponseller
Damion Steele
Elkhart Community Schools
At-Large (Two seats)
Mike Burnett
Shelby Choquette
Kellie Mullins
Charles Taylor
Emily Toledo
Bessie Wall
District B (One seat)
Jeffrey Bliler
Rodney Hohman
Fairfield Community Schools
(Two seats total – No more than one from Jackson and no more than two from Clinton – Benton not eligible)
Clinton
Sarah Elledge
Timothy Haarer
Aaron Rink
Jackson
Goshen Community Schools
At-Large (Two seats)
Keith Goodman
Mario Garber
Linda Hartman
Brian Krider
Roger Nafziger
District 1 (One seat)
Ryan Glick
Angela (Angie) McKee
Andrea Johnson
District 3 (One seat)
Jose Elizalde
Robert (Rob) Roeder
Middlebury Community Schools
(Three seats total – All district vote for all races)
District A (Inside town - one seat)
Donald Anderson
Camden Forbes
District C (Jefferson Township - one seat)
Gregory Eash
Amos Yoder
District D (York Township - one seat)
Caleb Mast
Mitch Miller
Wa-Nee Community Schools
(Three seats total – All townships vote for all races)
Harrison Township - one seat
Terry Graber
Brian Topping
Locke Township - one seat
Curt Flickenger
Union Township - one seat
Louis Bonacorsi
Trevor Hershberger