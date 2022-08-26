GOSHEN — The list of school board candidates currently seeking seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 Elkhart County General Election has been finalized.

According to Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson, with filing for school board candidates now closed, the only changes that could come to the list would be through a withdrawal of candidacy or a successful candidate challenge.

The withdrawal deadline is noon Monday, while the deadline to file a candidacy challenge is noon Friday, Sept. 2.

The following is a list of the candidates seeking seats on the Baugo, Concord, Elkhart, Fairfield, Goshen, Middlebury and Wa-Nee school boards.

THE CANDIDATES

Baugo Community Schools

(3 seats total – No more than one from District 1 and 2, no more than two from District 3)

District I

Julie Newcomer Phillips

District II

Peter Colan

Natasha Kay

District III

Bill Gletty

Julie Pierce

Paul Rodgers

Jamie Lee Wenger

Concord Community Schools

(Three seats total, with no more than one from District 2)

District 1

Jennifer Davis

Michael Malooley

Tara Towner

District 2

Crystal Kidder

Stacy McDowell

Fikre Menbere

Jared Sponseller

Damion Steele

Elkhart Community Schools

At-Large (Two seats)

Mike Burnett

Shelby Choquette

Kellie Mullins

Charles Taylor

Emily Toledo

Bessie Wall

District B (One seat)

Jeffrey Bliler

Rodney Hohman

Fairfield Community Schools

(Two seats total – No more than one from Jackson and no more than two from Clinton – Benton not eligible)

Clinton

Sarah Elledge

Timothy Haarer

Aaron Rink

Jackson

Goshen Community Schools

At-Large (Two seats)

Keith Goodman

Mario Garber

Linda Hartman

Brian Krider

Roger Nafziger

District 1 (One seat)

Ryan Glick

Angela (Angie) McKee

Andrea Johnson

District 3 (One seat)

Jose Elizalde

Robert (Rob) Roeder

Middlebury Community Schools

(Three seats total – All district vote for all races)

District A (Inside town - one seat)

Donald Anderson

Camden Forbes

District C (Jefferson Township - one seat)

Gregory Eash

Amos Yoder

District D (York Township - one seat)

Caleb Mast

Mitch Miller

Wa-Nee Community Schools

(Three seats total – All townships vote for all races)

Harrison Township - one seat

Terry Graber

Brian Topping

Locke Township - one seat

Curt Flickenger

Union Township - one seat

Louis Bonacorsi

Trevor Hershberger

