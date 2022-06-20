NAPPANEE — It was a long time coming, according to the partners in Gen Y Hitch-Nex Gen, but on Monday morning the wait was over as they broke ground on what will be a new 74,000-square-foot facility on West Market Street to house both Gen Y Hitch and Nex Gen.
Gen Y Hitch is currently operating in Nappanee while Nex Gen is in Bremen, so once the facility is built they’ll be under one roof.
Indiana 2nd District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski joined partners Carl Borkholder, Dan Miller and Scott Tuttle, Gen Y Group employees and representatives from the City of Nappanee, Ace Builders and Beer & Slabaugh for a groundbreaking ceremony.
Joel Helmuth, Gen Y’s very first employee when the company started, opened the celebration with a prayer. President and CEO Dan Miller addressed the crowd gathered next and shared how he joined Carl Borkholder in 2019. He said there were seven employees when he joined.
“This new building has been a dream and here we are seeing it come to life,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”
Miller added, “Quality service is what we’re built on. We serve each other, our customers and our community. We have a fantastic team here. We couldn’t do it without you. Keep up the good work.”
Rep. Jackie Walorski then said a few words, thanking them for the invitation. “What’s happening here is important. It’s a sign to the nation that no matter what we find ourselves in; we still have family-owned businesses and well trained-workers in Elkhart County who are moving forward.”
She said this expansion “says to the country all is not lost, life is still happening and we are in control of our destiny. There’s no place like Elkhart County and no workers like you. We’re open for business in Elkhart County and this is a tell-tale sign of what is actually happening with the economy in the State of Indiana.”
Rep. Walorski said the hitches they manufacture support so many industries — RV, marine, construction and transportation, and said despite supply chain roadblocks and construction challenges they are moving ahead. She said she was “excited to visit the new facility when it opens its doors.”
Scott Tuttle, who was described as a “sometimes silent partner,” shared a few words.
“God is awesome,” he said. “His blessing is definitely on this organization. It matters to us how we do things, how we’re perceived in the community and the employees we have.”
Tuttle said he was “excited to partner with them” and excited to see the business grow.
Lastly, Carl Borkholder, founder of the company in 2012 spoke. “Today marks a big milestone for us. Ever since the concept of Gen Y was created in 2012 it’s been a dream of mine to expand.”
He said, “This day is a testimony that if you silence your doubts, work hard toward your dreams no matter the obstacles before you, you can achieve them — especially if you keep things simple and surround yourself with the right people.”
He said looking at the team they now have he knows it wouldn’t be possible without them and expressed gratitude to be a part of the team. “I believe our faith in God’s purpose for this company is what has brought us here today and I’m super excited for the future of Gen Y Group.”
Instead of shovels, the company created “ground-breaking technology” in the form of a plow blade to break ground with. The construction is expected to be completed by December of this year.