NAPPANEE — GEN-Y Hitch is excited to announce the grand opening of their highly anticipated new building.
Their official open house will take place August 16, for an exclusive first look at the new facility, a news release stated. GEN-Y partners, dealers, and distributors will be present at the event for a full day of tours. The 74,000 sq. ft. state of the arts facility will house both GEN-Y Group divisions: GEN-Y Hitch and GEN-Y Tech.
The company is excited to expand their business and manufacturing capability with this new space.
"This has been a dream for me since I started the company," Founder Carl Borkholder said in the release. "This new building will tremendously help our team grow and that’s what truly excites me. We need a facility to achieve that next level of growth for GEN-Y Group and I am so excited to see it all come together!"
The building is located at 3400 W. Market St. To learn more, visit www.genyhitch.com.