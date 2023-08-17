NAPPANEE — The celebration held Wednesday morning by Gen-Y Hitch’s owners, leaders and team members, along with suppliers, dealers and customers was a “dream come true” for Gen-Y Hitch’s founder and co-owner Carl Borkholder.
“I’ve always wanted to build something like this," he said. "I’m team oriented so I place an emphasis on team building and doing things as a team. I think it’s super important. When we designed and built this (facility), we built it around our employees. There’s a gym upstairs and showers, and we’re building an addition for a day care facility specifically focused on working moms to give them more of a comfort level.”
Stepping inside the new facility that the company moved into two months ago, people will see an open concept layout, comfortable touches including couches and lots of natural light. The Gen-Y Café is too high-end to be called an employee lounge and has a fully equipped kitchen because, Borkholder said, “Leadership likes to prepare food for their groups.”
Gen-Y currently has 60 employees on first and third shifts. “We found there’s more interest in third shift than second shift,” he said.
Turnover is not an issue at Gen-Y. Most employees, even those who started in the early days, are still employed at Gen-Y with just a couple of exceptions, he said.
Borkholder’s philosophy may be one reason why.
“You hear a lot of business owners say, ‘The customer is number one.’ I agree but also disagree. If you make your employees the number one priority then they will automatically make the customers number one for the company. Treat everyone with dignity, respect and honor and they will feel a sense of purpose.”
“It doesn’t matter how smart you are if you don’t have a great team assembled,” he said. “I want to do things with you not have you do them for me.”
“I wanted this place to feel homey — to be an enjoyable place to work so they can be proud of where they work,” Borkholder said.
Marketing Director Donna Schmucker said Gen-Y started in 2012 in Borkholder's garage because he saw a need for adjustable hitches.
“He created products for a number of different trucks and trailers and they’re all manufactured here," she said. "There’s also a number of different products for the RV market with our patented torsion flex technique, which has taken the RV market by storm."
The new facility houses Gen-Y Hitch and Gen-Y Tech, formerly Next Gen.
Borkholder said their emphasis is on automation and showed a robotic lathe that can run for hours as long as raw material is being fed into it. The welding area is “fully temperature controlled — you won’t find that anywhere in this area,” he said.
DAY OF ACTIVITIES
Gen-Y Hitch planned a day of activities for attendees, starting with breakfast, opening speakers, a ribbon-cutting, guided tours, a golf outing and a boat ride in the evening.
Operations Manager Adam Yoder welcomed everyone, shared their mission statement, acknowledged the owner team of Borkholder, President and co-owner Dan Miller and co-owner Scott Tuttle. He recognized the first two employees — Leon Miller, who still works at Gen-Y, and Joel Helmuth, who worked for free in the early days and only left because he felt called to full-time missionary work.
Yoder suggested that when people take the tour they should look for the amount of innovation, including the fully air-conditioned welding area.
“Our main focus is to be a game changer,” he said and suggested they also notice how welcoming it is.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins was present and said a few words, congratulating them for their innovation and quality culture they’ve created.
“I look forward to a great future for Gen-Y,” he said.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, was unable to attend but a representative of his office, Mary Martin, was present and said Braun sends best wishes and blessings.
Chelsea Smith of First Source Bank, the company’s financial partner was unable to attend but sent her best wishes and recalled the humble beginnings of the business.
A couple of the speakers got a little emotional, including Sales Manager Jason Helmuth, who said he felt “a deep sense of pride and when I think of the future of Gen-Y I can’t be more excited.”
Joe Helmuth, the very first employee besides Borkholder, said, “Carl gave me the opportunity to be a part of something — it was a ridiculous plan, really,” he laughed. “We thought if we could average one hitch a day, that’d be awesome. Carl’s innovation always inspired me. I’m proud of what you built here.”
Before Yoder introduced President Dan Miller, he shared a time when it was a struggle for Carl to get the hitches manufactured and Dan and Scott went to Carl suggesting they start manufacturing the hitches, which was first called Next Gen and is now Gen-Y Tech, and five years later 95% of the products are made in the Nappanee plant.
Miller said, “Not only do we build the greatest hitches on the market, our people make it work. Scott, Carl and I put our heads together to keep Carl’s dream alive. It’s been an exciting journey and I look forward to many more years.”
Borkholder was the last speaker before the ribbon-cutting and also got emotional as he praised and thanked his wife, Jolene, “The first lady of Gen-Y” for her support, saying it hasn’t always been easy, “but nothing worth doing is easy.”
“When I reflect back to 11 years ago, the word that comes to me is gratitude,” he said.
The speakers then all gathered for the ribbon cutting.