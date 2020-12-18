GOSHEN — Steven Hope, the newly-appointed superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, shared his long-term vision for the district and how the city’s business leaders can help make that vision a reality during the Goshen Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Wake Up, Goshen! event Thursday morning.
Hope, who was first hired by GCS in 2017 as deputy superintendent in charge of secondary education, has been serving as interim superintendent for the district since July 1, filling the role left vacant by former GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, who retired from the position in June.
He was named as the district’s new superintendent during the Goshen school board’s Nov. 23 meeting, and will formally step into that role Jan 1.
A SIMPLE VISION
“My vision for Goshen Community Schools is a very simple one, and it’s just to make sure that every single student is successful. And although that’s a simple vision, that’s a very hard vision to carry out,” Hope said, speaking virtually utilizing the video conferencing platform Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We need to look at every single student, monitor their progress, and make sure that they are meeting grade level standards. We will align our resources to make sure that all of our students, then, are reading at grade level by grade three, and then we’ll continue to put programming in place for students to make sure that they transition from high school to that world of work, to college, to the military, with ease.”
Hope noted that Goshen High School currently boasts a graduation rate of 93%, the highest in Elkhart County among both public and private school districts.
“We’re very proud of that,” Hope said. “But now we need to set our sights not just on getting students to graduate, but what are we going to do to help them make that transition from high school to whatever comes next, and make sure that that’s a successful transition.”
That, he said, is where the city’s business leaders come in.
CALL FOR COLLABORATION
“Goshen Community Schools needs the help of all of you. We are always looking for places where students can do internships, gain work experience and do job shadowing,” Hope said. “So, if you have any opportunities for that, I would welcome you to contact me, because we just want to make sure that all of our students are exploring, looking at, trying something out in the real world before they graduate from Goshen Community Schools.”
Hope said such collaborations will be especially important for those students who gravitate toward the less traditional pathways to graduation being offered by the school corporation.
“All of the students now, they can graduate one of two ways. You can graduate the traditional way, which is, you go through and pass all your classes and get your credits. And the new graduation qualifying exam is the SAT. The score has not been chosen yet, but a student will have to pass the SAT at a certain score to graduate,” Hope explained. “If that doesn’t happen, then a student can go through a career pathway, and there are a number of career pathways that have been started at Goshen High School, and we’ll continue those and as many different pathways as we can.
“Since Goshen is a manufacturing hub, we started a Manufacturing Academy last year, so we have students graduating with credentials in the manufacturing field, ready to take on those positions when they graduate high school,” he added. “So, when I say students need to be ready to make that transition from high school to the next step, that means they’re either college-ready or work-ready. If they’re work-ready, that often means that they have some type of certification, some skill that makes them more employable than the average high school graduate.”
NEEDED SKILLS
But according to Hope, in order to ensure his students are truly work-ready upon graduation, he first needs to get out into the local community and learn exactly what skills the city’s business leaders are looking for in their prospective employees.
As part of that goal, Hope said he has been in talks with Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, about setting up tours of local businesses that might be interested in collaborating with GCS in the future.
“A strong school system can be a catalyst for business growth in a community, and that’s the job of Goshen Community Schools: to make sure we’re doing the very best we can to produce the graduates that all of you need to fill those vacancies in your jobs,” Hope said. “So, what I’ve asked Mr. Kieffer to do is take me on a listening tour of your businesses. I just want to come out and tour, and see what’s going on in Elkhart County, and what your businesses are all about, and then just listen to you about what your needs are. Then, it will be Goshen Community Schools’ job to make sure that we are fulfilling your needs.
“We are just here to listen to you, and work in partnership with you. And as I said earlier, we are here to make sure that our graduates are ready to enter the field of work,” he added. “So, I need to hear from you, and what you need from us.”
Any business leader interested in setting up a listening tour with Kieffer and Hope is asked to contact Kieffer via email at nkieffer@goshen.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.