GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hope has announced that he's leaving the school district.
“We want to thank Dr. Hope for his leadership and commitment to Goshen Community Schools and to the residents of Goshen," said Board President Roger Nafziger. "His time in Goshen was spent leading our district through some very difficult and uncertain times."
Today, the board of trustees announced the superintendent's intention to retire effective July 31.
"His steadfast commitment to the safety of our students and staff allowed all of us to return to school during the pandemic," Nafziger said. "Additionally, his strong leadership helped us through a tenuous financial situation. We appreciate what he has done for Goshen Schools and wish him the best in his retirement."
Hope also provided a statement in the notification, which is being sent to parents via the communication system ParentSquare.
“I have appreciated the past few years working in the Goshen school district and it has been the highlight of my career," he said. "I have enjoyed collaborating with Goshen administrators, board members, staff, students, and families. I will continue to be supportive of Goshen Schools and wish only the best for all students and staff.”
Moving forward, the board says they will evaluate options and intend to do a thorough search for the next superintendent. Further details will be communicated in the coming weeks regarding an interim superintendent.