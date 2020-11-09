GOSHEN — With Elkhart County’s COVID-19 positivity rate soaring in recent weeks, Goshen Community Schools officials are pleading with the public to take the virus seriously and follow recommended safety protocols.
Steven Hope, interim superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, issued what he called an “all-out appeal” to the Goshen community during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
“As everyone knows, the virus is running rampant through our community. The positivity rate is, I believe, twice what it was in March when we closed the schools,” Hope said of the issue. “Goshen Community Schools has done a really great job of keeping schools open, and allowing a safe place for students to come every day to not only get their education, but to receive their meals, to receive health care, to receive mental health support, and to receive counseling support.”
Hope also said that for many of these students, the school corporation is their only way of accessing such resources, making their continued participation and attendance that much more important.
“When we don’t have school, students go without all of these very important things. And for so many of our students, this is that one connection that does so much for them,” he said. “So, we are trying very hard to keep our students in school.”
ANOTHER WARNING
Hope’s appeal came just hours after a local doctor informed The Goshen News that Monday’s reported COVID-19 positivity numbers were the “most dangerous” yet seen for the pandemic in Elkhart County.
“Today is the most dangerous day of the epidemic so far for catching the coronavirus in Elkhart County,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. “Over half the patients in our hospital are in isolation and the total number of patients in the hospital is at record levels. Some patients who need important surgeries are having their procedures delayed because COVID-19 patients are filling our intensive care unit beds. We’ve had to transfer some patients because we didn’t have enough beds. People who are sick still need to be able to come to our hospital if they need care.”
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 4,213 new virus cases were reported statewide Monday. That follows 4,206 cases Sunday, 4,959 cases Saturday and 4,628 cases Friday. The four-day stretch was the highest peak in Indiana’s pandemic numbers since the outbreak of the disease in March.
THE WRONG DIRECTION
Moving beyond just the students, Hope noted that the increasing positivity rate among the school corporation’s administrators, teachers and support staff is simply not sustainable if the district hopes to keep the schools open heading into the winter months and beyond.
“With the positivity rates, and the spread of this virus, it’s getting harder and harder to do that, as more and more of our own employees — bus drivers, nutrition staff, teachers, administrators, maintenance, custodians — come down positive with COVID. It is getting more and more difficult,” Hope said. “So, please, we’re just making that appeal to the entire community. Wear a mask. Keep your social bubble small. Stay home wherever and whenever you can. Just those simple changes will make a big difference for us, because if we don’t bring our numbers down, we’re just going to go quickly in the wrong direction.”
Board president Bradd Weddell offered a similar sentiment in response to Hope’s appeal.
“We need to keep applauding our staff and our students for when they’re in school, and we’ve got to encourage them while they’re not in school, to practice what they’ve been taught there,” Weddell said. “We appreciate the leadership of everybody, because it takes everyone to get through this together, and to try to overcome this.”
As part of their efforts to encourage community buy-in when it comes to the proper adherence to recommended safety protocols, Lori Martin, head of public relations for Goshen Community Schools, noted that the school corporation is in the process of creating a number of public service announcement videos featuring GCS teachers in the hope that their words will encourage more local families to take the virus seriously.
“We figured maybe with the credibility that our teachers have within the community with our families, that trying to have them make an appeal would be helpful,” Martin told the board. “So, we had some things written by them, and we’ll try that this week.”
Hope noted that the plan is to have the new PSA videos ready for distribution later this week.
