GOSHEN — After 15 years as a leader within the school corporation, Superintendent Diane Woodworth will be saying goodbye to Goshen Community Schools at the end of the current school year.
Woodworth, who was hired to replace outgoing GCS Superintendent Bruce Stahly back in 2012 after having served seven years with the school corporation in other administrative capacities, announced her retirement plans at the conclusion of Monday’s Goshen school board meeting. Her official retirement date is June 30.
“I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve Goshen students and families in this position,” Woodworth said in her prepared statement Monday. “I have loved my 15 years here at GCS and, so, therefore, this is truly a bittersweet moment for me.”
Woodworth went on to thank Goshen’s residents for trusting their childrens’ education and care to GCS, the Goshen school board members for their ongoing leadership, and all GCS employees for the work they do on a daily basis to ensure the school corporation’s ongoing mission to provide a world-class education for all of its students.
“I am so thankful for all GCS employees who every day come to work believing in the GCS mission in order to deliver a world-class education to all those precious ones,” Woodworth said. “This includes teachers, principals, counselors, nurses, paraprofessionals, office staff, food service staff, custodians, maintenance, transportation staff ... I hope I haven’t forgotten anyone. All of these people are truly a hardworking, student-focused, and committed group of people.
“I would say together, as the total GCS team, we have been able to educate and care for Goshen children at the highest levels,” she added.
Looking ahead to GCS’s future, Woodworth said she expects great things, noting the district is in good financial standing thanks to the ongoing generosity of the Goshen community.
“Our district is in good financial shape thanks to our community, who supported the operating referendum to make up for state shortfalls, and the capital referendum in order to improve the GHS facility and to build a new intermediate school,” she said. “As well, I am also confident that we are on the precipice of major breakthroughs in student achievement.”
Her voice cracking with emotion as she concluded her statement, Woodworth went on to express how honored she feels to have had the opportunity to work in the Goshen community, and with Goshen Community Schools in particular.
“I will always treasure the time I spent here,” she said. “As I continue on my journey, know that I will always be in GCS’s corner enthusiastically cheering you all on. So, blessings to all of you. It’s been great.”
Following a brief standing ovation from the board and audience, board president Bradd Weddell thanked Woodworth for her many years of service to the school corporation.
“It’s been 15 years since we were lucky enough to get her to our school district, and it will be almost eight years as superintendent once she retires. It’s an amazing career to look at, and there’s going to be a lot to reflect on here over the next five months as we say our goodbyes,” Weddell said. “But, it really won’t be a goodbye, because you’re going to stay part of the community, and that’s what we’re excited about: you being our advocate. You’ve been a great cheerleader for this school district for a long time, and we’re excited for the many years beyond that as well.”
With more than 30 years in education under her belt, Woodworth taught math at Northridge High School for 17 years, served as principal at Westview High School for three years and spent time as a guidance counselor before beginning her service with Goshen Community Schools.
A graduate of Goshen College with a bachelor’s degree in math education, Woodworth received a master’s degree in guidance and counseling, as well as her principal’s license from Indiana University South Bend. She also holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Purdue University.
Woodworth is married to her husband, Todd, a former Spanish teacher and coach at Northridge High School. Together they have three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.