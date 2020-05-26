GOSHEN — Many Goshen students coming off of e-learning and school lunches delivered to their neighborhoods, will be able to eat for free beginning Monday.
The Summer Food Service Program offered annually by Goshen Community Schools will have a few changes this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program provides free breakfast and lunch to children age 18 and younger who live in an area with schools that have a free or reduced-price meal percentage equal to or higher than 50 percent.
At Goshen Community Schools, 4,163 students — or about 63 percent of the total student body — receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, according to the most recent data provided by the Indiana Department of Education.
Through the program, participating school corporations are able to serve a number of meals equivalent to the students enrolled. Organizations are then reimbursed for the meals provided.
Goshen school board members were briefed on the local particulars of this summer’s plan during their meeting Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 CHANGES
According to Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for the school corporation, the Summer Food Service Program will run from June 1 to July 24.
Under normal circumstances, meals provided through the program are offered in a congregate setting where students are able to gather and eat together if so desired.
However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program will operate under a waiver from the USDA, Kitchen explained. Under the waiver, school corporations will no longer be required to offer congregant feeding so that a child does not have to be present in order to receive a meal.
As stated in the waiver, participating school corporations will now be able to offer a “grab and go” type of meal service with the intention of limiting the interaction and proximity of participants and therefore decreasing the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
“A hot lunch will be served every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in accordance with the state guidelines under the waiver,” Kitchen told the board. “Patrons will be asked to social distance, and the parks department will assist with traffic flow.”
Kitchen noted that on average, the school corporation has served about 2,000 students daily during past summer programs.
2020 MEAL SITES
The 2020 meal locations for Goshen schools include:
• Brookside Manor Mobile Home Park, 61108 C.R. 17
• Roxbury Park, 403 Post Road
• Twin Pines Mobile Home Park, 2011 W. Wilden Ave.
• Skyview Mobile Village, 64720 C.R. 21 South
• Winchester Trails, 400 Winchester Trails
• Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
• Pringle Park, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave.
• Rieth Park, 1508 S. 13th St.
• Walnut Park, 557-599 N. Sixth St.
• Oakridge Park, 715 N. First St.
Kitchen noted that meals will be served via drive up only at Pringle and Shanklin parks.
