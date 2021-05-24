GOSHEN — Goshen school board members finalized the daily start and end times for the 2021-2022 school year during their meeting Monday evening.
With the 2021-2022 school year serving as the first for the district’s soon-to-be-completed Goshen Intermediate School, Goshen school board members were asked to approve a number of adjustments to the proposed start and end times for the upcoming school year to accommodate the logistics of getting students to and from the new intermediate school.
Set for substantial completion in July, the Goshen Intermediate School will serve all of the district’s fifth- and sixth-graders, while the middle school — recently renamed Goshen Junior High School — will serve grades seven and eight.
START/END TIMES
As approved, the district’s elementary schools will all start their days at 7:40 a.m. and will conclude at 2:40 p.m. for the upcoming school year.
At the new Goshen Intermediate School, the school day will start at 7:55 a.m. and conclude at 2:25 p.m., while Goshen Junior High School will start its days at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:45 p.m.
Rounding out the schedule is Goshen High School, which will start its days at 8:25 a.m. and conclude at 3:35 p.m.
“Junior high and high school times, as you can see, they’ll stay pretty much similar,” Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said in introducing the discussion Monday. “The big difference is, with the introduction of the intermediate school, in order to transport those students, all elementary students K-6 will get on a bus, they’ll drop at their local elementary school, fifth- and sixth-graders will stay on that bus, which will then take them to the intermediate school.”
Metcalfe acknowledged that the current transportation schedule may seem a bit optimistic when it comes to expected travel times, though he noted that a recent conversation with Don Graves, the district’s director of transportation, has him confident the approved schedule will work out.
“He feels like those are fairly realistic times,” Metcalfe said of Graves. “With the overpass on the south side, and the overpass here, trains are not really a big hindrance to us at this time.”
EARLY RELEASE/LATE START
Also Monday, board members approved the early release and late arrival times for the 2021-2022 school year.
As approved, all elementary schools will end the day early at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesdays to allow time for professional development at the end of the school day.
On the flip side, Goshen High School and Goshen Junior High School will each start the day late at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesdays, again to allow time in the morning for professional development.
“Late arrival basically stays the same for the timelines for the junior high and high school,” Metcalfe told the board. “It just moves from a Monday to a Wednesday.”
As for the new Goshen Intermediate School, Metcalfe noted that the school will not have late arrival or early release times, as it is currently scheduled to have the shortest school day of all the district’s schools at six hours exactly.
In comparison, the elementary schools will each have six hours and 30 minutes of daily instruction, while the junior high will have six hours and 45 minutes and the high school will have six hours and 40 minutes of daily instructional time.
The presented time schedule for the 2021-2022 school year was approved unanimously.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, board members:
• Approved a $62,060 contract with Milestone Contractors North Inc. for Bid A of the GCS 2021 District Pavement Improvements project. Bid A consists of asphalt crack sealing, seal coating, patching and re-striping work throughout the district.
• Approved a $216,741 contract with Niblock Excavating Inc. for Bid B of the GCS 2021 District Pavement Improvements project. Bid B consists of new asphalt paving in the form of overlaying or reconstructing at various school properties throughout the district.
