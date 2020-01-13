GOSHEN — The next batch of Goshen Community Schools sixth graders should have a less stressful experience transitioning to the middle school thanks to a new instructional model revealed during Monday’s meeting of the Goshen School Board.
According to Steve Hope, assistant superintendent in charge of secondary education for GCS, a number of programming changes are set to be implemented during the 2020-21 school year with the goal of easing the transition of the school corporation’s elementary school students, who typically attend small, neighborhood elementary schools, to the corporation’s larger middle school.
TRANSITION EASED
“So, currently our fifth graders attend these small, neighborhood schools with just a few hundred students, and they get to know all the other students in there, all the teachers, they get to know the principal, and then they make this transition to one of the largest middle schools in all of Indiana,” Hope said of the issue. “So, we want to try to provide a more personalized learning environment for them. And not that the middle school doesn’t take great care of its sixth-grade students, but that’s just a big transition.”
In addition, Hope noted the incoming sixth-grade class will be the last sixth-grade class to attend Goshen Middle School, as the corporation’s new intermediate school, which will serve grades five and six, is under construction and set to open in 2021.
“So next year, programming will change,” Hope said. “This is kind of a two-fold process. One, we just want to provide a more personalized learning experience for our students. And, two, we want to get ready for the new 5-6 school.”
Beginning next school year, the incoming sixth-grade class will go from the typical four academic teachers — a separate teacher for math, science, social studies and English/language arts — to just one teacher for English/language arts and social studies, and one teacher for math and science, Hope explained.
In addition, one of those two teachers will also teach a homeroom for the student, serving as their main teacher and first point of contact.
“Students will spend most of their time with this teacher, receiving a highly personalized education,” Hope said. “So the school will have the same electives that they’ve had in past years, but it will create kind of the best of both worlds: a small, private school setting where there are just two academic teachers, and those two teachers will work very closely together, but then, of course, they get all of the benefits of going to a big school and all of the electives that Goshen can offer.”
NO PATHWAYS
Also beginning next school year, students going into sixth grade will not have to immediately choose an instructional “pathway,” as they have in previous years, Hope explained.
“For the past two years, students and parents have selected either the New Tech pathway or the International Baccalaureate pathway for their sixth-grade year,” Hope said. “This new model will not use an exclusive pathway, but rather will rely on an elementary model that combines both project-based learning from New Tech and inquiry-based learning from International Baccalaureate. A pathway choice will no longer be needed for sixth grade.”
That said, Hope noted all sixth-grade students will continue to have art, music, technology, physical education and world languages. In addition, students may choose to participate in band, orchestra or choir as they have in the past.
“This new model should provide for the best of both worlds, a supportive primary teacher and a host of electives from which students can choose and explore,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Voted to re-elect Bradd Weddell as the board’s president for 2020
• Voted to re-elect Keith Goodman as the board’s vice president for 2020
• Voted to re-elect Roger Nafziger as the board’s secretary for 2020
• Finalized the school board calendar for 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.