GOSHEN — While the students of Goshen Community Schools have now officially returned to in-person classes after a long stretch of online-only instruction, district leadership on Monday renewed their call for continued vigilance in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Goshen school board meeting Monday evening, board president Bradd Weddell expressed cautious optimism in response to the district’s recent move from Course V of the GCS reopening plan, or all virtual classes, to the less restrictive Course III for students in grades 7-12.
Under Course III, students attend in-school classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, they have virtual classes on Wednesdays to allow for thorough cleaning and mitigation efforts in the school buildings, and then they attend in-school classes again on Thursdays and Fridays.
The district’s secondary students officially made the switch to Course III on Jan. 19, joining their younger counterparts in grades K-6, who had already been operating under Course III since the start of the new school year last fall.
“It’s been tough. It was a hard decision. We’ve made some tough decisions. But I think our students are the ones that are glad to be back. They’re the ones that are at risk. They’re the ones that we’re trying here to support, and I think our students are glad that they’re able to be back in a safe environment,” Weddell said of the change. “So, I want to thank all the teachers and all the staff that have made that happen.”
Weddell also took a moment to read a letter he received from a Goshen High School student Monday thanking the district for allowing students to return to in-person classes.
Weddell read, “It says, ‘Thank you for letting us go back to school. I was happy and enjoyed seeing all the teachers and students again. Thank you for letting us go back and to learn better than we were at home.’”
Board member Allan Kauffman noted that he, too, had recently received a similar letter from a Goshen Middle School student expressing thanks for the return to in-person instruction.
A LOT OF CHALLENGES
But even with that cautious optimism, Weddell made a point of urging the community to continue following all recommended COVID-19 mitigation efforts moving forward, given that the pandemic continues to maintain a strong hold on the city despite the district’s decision to return to in-person classes for all students.
“We have a lot of challenges still ahead of us, but coming together, we can do it, and succeed, and get through the rest of this year,” Weddell said of the situation. “We’ve still got a long way ahead of us yet, but I think in-person instruction really helps those students that need it. So, we thank you for that.”
GCS Superintendent Steven Hope offered a similar sentiment Monday in urging continued vigilance from the community.
“I just want to remind everybody, we are still in a pandemic. A lot of people are kind of softening their mitigation efforts because some people are getting vaccines. This is not a time to let our guard down,” Hope said. “These will be crucial weeks here for the next several weeks until everyone becomes vaccinated. So, we will absolutely continue to wear masks, continue to physical distance, and continue with hand-washing. And again, just a reminder to everybody: keep your social bubbles small. Keep all those mitigation efforts in mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.