Goshen Community Schools has issued an online statement regarding the district’s recent financial review.
GCS Board of Trustees President Bradd Weddell gave the presentation, which was released Wednesday on Youtube. As a result of the year long historical review, Weddell said the district is “positioned for financial stability.”
“While the review continues, current accounting practices meet SBOA (State Board of Accounting) requirements,” Weddell said, adding that staffing efficiencies (made without teacher layoffs), better accounting practices and administrative cuts have contributed to the district’s financial health.
For the complete presentation got to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMFz5-RejVk.