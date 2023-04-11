GOSHEN — What can Goshen Community Schools do about an estimated loss in revenue of nearly $8.7 million per year? The district is once again combing through to see where cuts can be made and what future trends may look like for the city and their public school district. Also, a referendum is back on the table for taxpayers.
From the state, the district receives $6,235 per student. The Complexity Index grant increases that for a student matching those CI parameters by $3,775. If a child is in special education, the district also receives another $635 for the 2022-2023 school year. CI grant funding from the state will drop 18.3% in 2024, although other student fundings are expected, based on the state’s budgets, to rise variably through the 2025 budget.
This year, the district received a base grant increase of 5.1% per child. Director of Finance Bob Evans told board members Monday night that it’s helped address inflation, but the Complexity Index of the district is simply not keeping pace.
The CARES Act and Esser II grants during the pandemic gave the district $9.6 million over the last three years and have helped fill the void, but the district is actively preparing for future budget scenarios.
In 2010, circuit breaker tax caps of 1% for residential, 2% for agricultural, and 3% for all other taxpayers were implemented. Superintendent Steve Hope indicated that in 2022, the district lost an estimated $2.8 million in revenue due to taxes being shared among civic units, a problem he called uniquely urban.
The district also saw a decrease in complexity funding to the tune of 40% over the last four years. The complexity grant offers additional funding to support learners from low-income or non-English-speaking families. It’s estimated to be $2.4 million per year.
Enrollment drops also impact the district, with a loss of nearly 300 students over the last few years. Loss of students is expected to continue as the birth rate drops and housing remains difficult to secure in the area. Enrollment drops account for $3.5 million every year.
The district has created three scenarios and plans for how to fund student learning in each case, some with and some without a referendum — if the trends in enrollment continue and there is a referendum; if the trends in funding continue but enrollment levels off and there is a referendum; or if trends in enrollment continued and there is no operating referendum in 2025. Evans told the board that if financial reductions continue, staffing reductions will also have to continue but that the staffing adjustments alone would not account for the loss of revenue and that a referendum may be inevitable to avoid “severe adjustments to schools and programming.”
Hope said he’s hoping to schedule community meetings to future discuss the idea with constituents.
“Goshen Community Schools is a very special school district,” Hope said. “We have a lot of programming, a lot of things happen here in Goshen Community Schools that don’t happen (elsewhere), and I think the voters deserve a chance to vote on what they want their school district to look like.”
Hope declared that without continuing the referendum, GCS would look like a “much more basic school district.”
The current referendum is 26 cents per $100 assessed valuation, although a new referendum may be a different dollar amount.