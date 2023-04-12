GOSHEN — A groundbreaking took place for a new meeting place on Goshen High School grounds that the administration hopes will not only honor alumni but encourage future learners.
“We are specifically excited to build something that will memorialize Goshen High School accomplishments and hopefully encourage current and future students to be inspired to do great things,” said Steven Clark, manager for R. Yoder Construction, contractor of the project.
The new location, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Goshen High School, is designed to be a place where alumni and current students can come together to celebrate their shared experiences. The plaza will honor alumni who have made significant contributions to the school and community. It will feature new ticket booths, park benches, additional lighting, and tables and chairs, allowing people to go to the bleachers for an event, or sit down and relax with others.
Superintendent Steve Hope called it one of the greatest accomplishments for Goshen Community Schools.
The Alumni Plaza will be located adjacent to the GHS music wing, football field, track, and soccer field.
“It will be a welcoming entrance to our fields,” said GCS Association President Bill Rieth. “It’ll be a location to honor alumni and students, it’ll be a place to inspire students toward what is possible, and what opportunities exist past school, it’ll be an area to celebrate past achievements and build for the next century of success.”
GHS Athletic Director Jim Pickard told a crowd in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony that he hopes the plaza will set a standard for future athletic facilities to come.
GCS has a goal of raising $1.8 million by this fall to finance the project. The project's coordinators said that no funds will be taken from the school budget to complete the plaza, and that they’ve raised most of the funding necessary.
Alumni Plaza is expected to be completed by September.
To for more information or to donate, visit alumniplaza.org.