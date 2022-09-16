GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is calling on the local business community for help in both fundraising and educational opportunities for the school corporation and its students.
Helping to make that request early Friday morning was GCS Superintendent Steven Hope, who was the featured speaker during the Goshen Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Wake Up Goshen breakfast at the Old Bag Factory.
While providing a brief overview of some of the highlights of the 2022-23 school year and how the local business community can assist the school corporation, Hope noted that one of the most important asks he has of the business community is for local businesses to open their doors to internship and job shadowing opportunities for the school corporation’s students — particularly those who are nearing the end of their high school careers.
“This is where we can use your help,” Hope told the gathered crowd. “We want all of our students to be workforce ready, career ready, and that means internships.
“If you have any openings at all for students, let Mrs. DeMeyer know,” he added, referencing Cathleen DeMeyer, principal of Goshen High School. “We are glad to have those internships.”
NAMING RIGHTS
Also during his talk, Hope explained that the school corporation is currently working on a naming rights campaign, and urged local businesses to consider taking part in the campaign.
“We are super thankful to Interra Credit Union for being our first naming rights sponsor,” Hope said. “They bought the naming rights to the now Interra Gym at Goshen High School.”
Hope then invited Michelle Kercher, who is heading up the naming rights campaign for GCS, to come forward to share a few comments related to the campaign.
“I know there’s a lot going on in our community right now, with a lot of angst about our economy and things like that. But we do still want to find partners for our facilities, to improve them, and to improve the lives of our students and our athletes,” Kercher said. “Not all of this money just goes to athletics. It can also go to performing arts. There are opportunities for naming rights in that area as well, and in other areas.
“If you want to sponsor or name a classroom for a year, maybe sponsor your child’s classroom, there are lots of opportunities,” she added of how local businesses can become involved. “So, please feel free to reach out to me. ... We really, really want to partner with businesses. And again, as Dr. Hope said, it’s not just for finances, but also for opportunities for internships and getting kids into your businesses to see what you do. So, that will be another opportunity.”
Hope reiterated those calls to the local business community during a brief question-and-answer session at the close of Friday’s breakfast.
“My asks to the business community are simply this: help us out with those internships. We want our Goshen High School students, especially during their junior and senior year, to have a meaningful transition from high school to whatever comes next,” Hope said. “So, if that means working in your business, that’s great. It gives them some real world experience while they still have the support of high school.
“And as Michelle mentioned, we would love to have your partnership with any of the naming rights,” he added. “If you just want to give the naming rights to a classroom, or if you want to sponsor the entire football team, we’re open to anything that you want to do there. So, internships and then naming rights I think are the two biggest things.”
As for what he sees as the school corporation’s biggest challenge moving forward, Hope didn’t even have to hesitate. Staffing shortages, he said, are definitely at the top of the list for biggest challenges facing the district heading into the future.
“Our biggest challenges right now are just filling positions — bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, teachers,” he said. “So, anybody who wants any extra part-time jobs, please let me know. If you know anybody who needs a job, please let me know. Staffing is our biggest challenge by far.”