GOSHEN — Elementary students within the Goshen Community Schools system who experienced significant learning loss due to COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year will soon have more options for remediation thanks to a recently awarded $756,000 grant.
Alan Metcalfe, assistant superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, spoke of the grant’s receipt during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
According to Metcalfe, the new grant, which totals $756,216, was recently awarded to the school corporation through the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund, which provides competitive, discretionary grants to eligible entities who submit a student learning acceleration plan focused on providing recovery learning and remediation services for any K-12 students enrolled in public and nonpublic institutions during the 2020-21 school year.
“These grant funds are designed to provide targeted supports for students who have experienced learning loss,” Metcalfe said, “have fallen behind in acquiring anticipated grade level academic skills and knowledge, have scored below academic standards or average benchmarks, or are at risk of falling below academic standards due to the disruption in student learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to Metcalfe, the grant was sought in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen and KidsCare, which offers affordable before- and after-school care for children in grades K-6 from sites located inside local schools.
With its receipt, Metcalfe said the grant will allow KidsCare, which currently operates out of Chandler Elementary School, to expand its much-needed after-school care options to both Waterford Elementary School on the district’s south side and Model Elementary School on the district’s west side.
“Students can be transported from other schools at dismissal to the closest site for childcare,” Metcalfe said. “Students determined to be in academic need will be offered childcare and tutoring at no charge to the family.”
In addition, Metcalfe noted that the grant will also allow for the covering of membership fees and tutoring for students that use the Boys & Girls Club for after-school care.
“This grant will pay for the cost of two tutors at all four sites and cover childcare costs for up to 180 students,” Metcalfe added of the grant. “Academic progress will be tracked and measured to ensure that students are closing the academic gaps that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”
Kevin Deary, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, also spoke briefly of the grant’s potential impact during Monday’s meeting.
“Coming off of COVID, it’s going to take all of us to recover, and it’s going to be one student at a time,” Deary told the board. “We’re going to have to be focused and dedicated. Our partnership with the schools is really important, because we’re going to be able to target these families, picked by the principals and the school teachers, to say, ‘Here are the kids that have the largest gap,’ and we’re going to be able to focus on the elementary school children that need this the most.
“We are in this together,” he added of the work. “We have 180 children that are coming because of this grant that we’re going to be able to focus and close the gap, and that’s a lot of kids. So, we’re really grateful for that partnership.”
