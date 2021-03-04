GOSHEN — Encouraged by Elkhart County’s declining COVID-19 positivity rate, Goshen Community Schools officials Thursday announced the school corporation will be moving to 100% in-person classes for the district’s secondary students beginning March 15.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, GCS will move from Course III for students in grades 6-12 to Course II beginning the week of March 15.
Under Course III, all students currently attend school in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with an e-learning day scheduled every Wednesday to allow for thorough cleaning of the schools. Additionally, all students and staff are required to wear a mask or face shield and maintain physical distancing during in-person classes.
“In Course II, students in grades 6-12 attend school on a regular Monday-Friday schedule while continuing to wear masks, maintain six feet of physical distance whenever possible, and wash their hands/use hand sanitizer frequently,” the release states. “GCS will again implement one late start day per week for the students in grades 6-12 only.”
That said, the release notes that while in past years such late start days were held on Mondays, late start days under the current plan will fall on Wednesdays instead.
“Start time for late start days will be 9:15 a.m. for GHS and GMS,” the release states. “GHS and GMS RedHawks Online Academy students will continue with virtual learning.”
The release notes that the proposed schedule will be in place only for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
ELEMENTARY UNCHANGED
According to the release, elementary students attending in-person school within the district should plan on continuing under Course III for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Elementary students have in-school learning Monday-Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and virtual learning for Art, Music, P.E., and World Language in the afternoon,” the release states. “Students in elementary school will not have a late start day.”
Under the proposed plan, Elementary RedHawks Online Academy students will continue with virtual learning.
“The presence of the COVID-19 pandemic still presents a risk. Please continue all safety measures, including wearing masks, washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer, maintaining six feet of physical distance from others, and keeping your social ‘bubble’ small,” the release concludes. “If we continue to make the effort to stay safe and protect others, we can finish the rest of this school year together.”
Elkhart County is currently listed at advisory level yellow under the Indiana State Department of Health’s color metric map indicating current COVID-19 infection rates per county. An advisory level of yellow indicates moderate community spread.
Anyone with questions or concerns related to the proposed switch to Course II is asked to call the GCS Central Office at 574-533-8631.
PETITION CREATED
While GCS leadership may be in favor of the switch to Course II, it appears not everyone within the district is supportive of that proposed change.
Shortly following the announcement of the planned switch, a petition was created on the Change.org website calling on GCS leadership to reconsider their decision to move to Course II for the district’s secondary students.
“In two weeks, Goshen Community Schools’ administration will reimplement in-person Wednesdays for both Goshen Middle School and High School. This decision was made with disregard to the student body’s feelings or wellbeing,” the petition states. “This year, virtual Wednesdays have become an important time for students to destress and catch up on assignments. Students are dealing with exponentially more mental health issues this year than in past years, and virtual Wednesdays are vital break for students.
“This virtual day also serves as a time to get into contact with teachers in an 'office hour' setting. Additionally, many people depend on a consistent schedule and have made plans based on the current schedule we have,” the petition continues. “These virtual Wednesdays are the only consistent part of everyone’s schedules. Changing to in-person Wednesdays would uproot many of those plans and add to the uncertainty students are already feeling. This petition is a call for the administration of Goshen Schools to reconsider their decision to implement in-person Wednesdays.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 580 signatures.
