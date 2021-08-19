GOSHEN — Goshen College’s leaders envision a more normal school year when classes resume Aug. 30.
In a statement issued Thursday, GC officials attribute that normalcy to the widespread availability of vaccines in the U.S., and that they will be requiring those vaccines for all students once a vaccine is approved by the FDA.
They also provided some of the key elements of their operational plans for the fall semester.
VACCINATIONS
A COVID-19 vaccination is required for all students who will attend in the fall once a vaccine has full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. GC officials stated, “Within one week of FDA approval of a vaccine, unvaccinated students will be required to receive their first shot and then to complete all required doses, or to submit documentation of their exemption.
“Like other required vaccinations for students, medical and religious exemptions are allowed. International students who receive a vaccination in their home country will meet the vaccination requirement.”
PREVENTION
As of Aug. 6, GC leaders have required everyone who is on campus to wear masks in indoor public spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status. Private offices, meeting spaces and residences, including dormitory floors and apartments, are not public spaces and use of masks in these spaces is left to personal judgment, the release reads.
“This requirement will remain in effect until 90% of students and employees are vaccinated or Elkhart County is no longer considered to have ‘substantial community transmission’ of the virus by the CDC,” according to the release.
GC officials also advised that physical distancing is strongly recommended for people who are not vaccinated and optional for those who are fully vaccinated on campus. Classroom seating will be spaced 3 feet apart.
TESTING
Goshen College will conduct a COVID screening test of all students upon arrival or check-in, school officials said. Weekly COVID testing will continue to be required for unvaccinated students and employees who are studying or working on campus.
Isolation and quarantine protocols will be followed as before with the CDC-approved exception that vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic after exposure to someone who tests positive for COVID will not need to quarantine.
CLASSES
Goshen College officials said they will conduct fall semester classes as they did before the pandemic.
Remote learning will only be offered for a full semester to students who cannot reach campus due to visa or travel restrictions.
Remote learning will be offered temporarily to students while in COVID-19 quarantine or isolation.
Program directors in online, graduate and non-credit programs will inform their students of any specialized approaches or policies for their programs before the fall semester begins.
The college is planning to move forward with many global education offerings, while continuing to monitor conditions in host countries. Vaccinations are already required for all participants in off-campus programs.
RESIDENCE LIFE, COMMUNITY
Goshen College officials said they are planning for a return to normal residential living and community building for undergraduate students. Single rooms will be available if desired.
The college is planning for a full return to extra-curricular activities, including athletics, fine arts events, service opportunities and other student life programming with appropriate COVID-19 protocol guidelines to be determined.
GC will continue to follow local, state and federal guidance, and make adjustments if needed. For more information, visit goshen.edu/coronavirus.
