GOSHEN — Giving to Goshen College continued to increase for the 2019-20 fiscal year, school officials reported recently, with an overall growth of nearly 32% from last year and a 9.2% increase in gifts to the Goshen College Fund.
This has been one of the highest years of undesignated giving in GC’s 125-year history, the news release from college officials stated.
Overall giving to Goshen College totaled $6,420,981, which combines both unrestricted and designated giving. The GC Fund received $2,393,128.
The 2019-20 fiscal year saw nearly 2,000 more gifts than the year before, with 7,940 gifts from 4,030 donor households giving to the college. More alumni contributed financially to GC than in recent years, increasing more than 15%, the highest alumni participation rate in five years.
“We are humbled and inspired by the generous and joyful support from Goshen College alumni and our dear friends from around the globe,” said Todd Yoder, vice president for institutional advancement. “Their support is making an impact every day on students’ lives and success. Every gift and every donor is making a difference.”
The Goshen College Fund receives annual gifts that directly impact the student experience at Goshen College, including life-changing scholarships, student services for academic success, and distinctive programming like immersive international education during the Study-Service Term and at the student-run Globe Radio.
August 2019 marked the grand opening for the $1.5 million Union Building renovation, featuring the Juanita Lark Welcome Center, the re-imagined Leaf Raker Cafe, and the Hunsberger Commons, featuring the Hunsberger Haitian Art collection. In May 2020, ground broke on the $1.2 million Center for Communication Studies. Both projects were funded by donor and foundation gifts.
Although the giving period for 2019-20 has come to a close, the Goshen College Development Office is already working toward its goal for the 2020-21 fiscal year, officials stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.